The Walking Dead, that’s why the series finale was irremediably compromised

In recent days, A Certain Doom, the final episode of the tenth season of The Walking Dead, which does not seem to have particularly convinced fans of the AMC series, has been aired.

In short, even if this show is about to approach its definitive conclusion, there seem to be no more twists able to surprise and thrill viewers. The announcement of one spin-off dedicated to Daryl and Carol made it clear in advance that none of the main characters are in danger, contrary to what was Kirkman’s fundamental rule that not even the protagonists are safe in The Walking Dead.

The AMC series had started extremely brutally, and had continued over the various seasons with unexpected twists, even leading to the death of Rick Grimes, the undisputed leader of this post-apocalyptic zombie-dominated world. As it went on, perhaps also because of the gods various cushion episodes, much of what was done in the first few seasons has been lost. Up to the tithe which appeared flat at times. Many of the doubts that we carried with us from the stop due to the Covid-19 pandemic, were resolved in the last episode. We know Connie is alive while it remains to be seen how Maggie will relate to Negan.

The only sure thing is that in the 20 or so episodes that separate us from the final ending, there should be no particular upheavals respect what we have seen so far and, it seems increasingly likely that much of what we have been able to read in the Kirkman comics from which the series is based will be taken up. Maybe simply with different points of view. It remains to be seen whether the six bonus episodes planned before The Walking Dead season 11 will be able to restore some momentum to the series by growing the hype around this production again. What do you think? Let us know in the comments.