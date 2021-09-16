The Walking Dead Season 9 & 10 on Netflix

Season 9 of The Walking Dead was a refreshing and welcome change after Season 8. The reimagined season 9 saw the death of many characters including Jesus, Tara, Jane, Henry, Arat, Enid and Gregory, among others.

The three main characters were given the death sentence. It was a hard and sorrowful affair, but mostly unavoidable. The potential shown by this season is enough to carry it till season 10 and beyond. The end of season 9 saw the possibility of the existence of a new community.

The Walking Dead Season 10:

Season 10 of The Walking Dead is expected to be released on October 6, 2019, on AMC in the US. In the UK, it will be released on October 7, 2019, on Fox UK. The cast includes Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Christian Serratos, Samantha Morton and all those who survived the storm of season 9.

The new season is expected to go on with a refurbished vision that will explore a different direction as compared to the comics. The official synopsis has been released:

“It is now spring, a few months after the end of season 9 when our group of survivors dared to cross into Whisperer territory during the harsh winter.

“The collected communities are still dealing with the effects of Alpha’s horrific display of power, reluctantly respecting the new borderlines being imposed on them, all while organizing themselves into a militia-style fighting force preparing for a battle that may be unavoidable.

“But the Whisperers is a threat unlike any they have ever faced. Backed by a massive horde of the dead, the Whisperers are seemingly a fight the survivors cannot win.

“The question of what to do and the fear it breeds will infect the communities and give rise to paranoia, propaganda, secret agendas, and infighting that will test them as individuals and as a society.”

The excitement of season 9 guarantees to bring a new story into focus in season 10. Avid fans are in for a treat as we countdown to the release of season 10.