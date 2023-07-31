The Valhalla Murders Season 2: Release Date, Cast, And Everything We Know About

On March 13, the first season of The Valhalla Murders, a crime drama from Iceland, was made available to Netflix subscribers worldwide. Two detectives led the hunt for an Icelandic serial killer in this gripping TV show.

A common complaint of murder mysteries is that they move at too slow of a pace, leaving viewers wondering “What the hell is going on.” There is no sluggishness in The Valhalla Murders. One of the characters is played by a lady who is both icy and powerful, and the story twists come thick and fast. Beyond that, what else? Iceland has a serial killer on the loose. Fans of true crime shows would be intrigued by the premise regardless. Now that the series has gained popularity, viewers want to know what happens next. This is everything we know about the upcoming second season of The Valhalla Murders.

The Valhalla Murders Season 2 Release Date

Season 1 of The Valhalla Murders premiered on Netflix on March 13, 2020. There were 8 episodes in total. The BBC called it a “Nordic noir” that “ticks the right boxes for addictive viewing this winter” when it first aired on RUV on December 26, 2019. In addition, we are well aware of the popularity of murder mysteries. Even if they were meant to be a one-off, if they can capture the interest of fans they will likely continue on for more than one season.

This appears to be the path that The Valhalla Murders will take. There is no doubt in our minds that it will return for a second season in the near future. If the second season of The Valhalla Murders is picked up, it would likely premiere in 2023.

The Valhalla Murders Cast

Nína Dögg Filippusdóttir as Kata

Björn Thors as Arnar

Sigurður Skúlason as Magnus

Bergur Ebbi Benediktsson as Erlingur

Tinna Hrafnsdóttir as Helga

Edda Björgvinsdóttir as Svava

Arndís Hrönn Egilsdóttir as Hugrún

Anna Gunndís Guðmundsdóttir as Selma

Aldís Amah Hamilton as Dísa

The Valhalla Murders Storyline

Arnar, a police profiler from Copenhagen, is sent to Reykjavik in The Valhalla Murders to help track down a serial killer terrorizing the city. All of the victims are elderly males who were tortured and killed in horrific ways. Anrar joins forces with senior inspector Kata upon his arrival in Iceland; Kata is not happy about the intrusion.

The pair has no choice but to put their differences aside in order to track down the murderer before it’s too late. A young man is apprehended after being seen fleeing the second murder scene. When the police learn that the youngster is withholding some information, their suspicions of him grow. As the investigation continues, it becomes clear that the killings are connected to one another and to an old child abuse case from the 1980s, which in turn is tied to the ongoing problem of child abuse in the city of Reykjavik today. The mystery, though, is the connection between the two scenarios.

The character’s inner turmoil is revealed bit by bit during the series. When Arnar’s father found out his son was gay, he began to physically assault him. However, Kata’s drug problem persists despite her best efforts to address it. The story’s central message is that memories from the past can and will catch up with you at any time.

The Valhalla Murders Season 2 Trailer

The Valhalla Murders has not yet released a trailer for Season 2, but we’ve included the trailer for Season 1 below. And then make a call on whether or not to tune in to the show.

The Valhalla Murders Season 1 Rating

Critics were divided on how good the show was. Seven out of eight critics gave the film a positive review on the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, giving it an average score of 8 out of 10. “Gutsy performances and judicious rationing of the scenery make for terrific viewing,” writes Brad Newsome of The Sydney Morning Herald.

Where to watch The Valhalla Murders?

Season 1 of The Valhalla Murders is available for instant streaming on Netflix. The show has premiered on RUV (Iceland) and BBC Four (UK) in addition to Netflix, and it has been translated into German and English.

The Valhalla Murders Review

The topic of “The Valhalla Murders” is very obvious from the title: murder. Reykjavik, a popular winter destination, has its own serial killer on the prowl. However, the killer does not pick victims at random. The selection is very discriminatory, targeting only men in their advanced years. You wouldn’t think they’d be up to anything that would inspire such a gruesome level of murderous intent. Establishing the idea of the series and the potential horror it could turn out to be in subsequent episodes requires only the first murder of a local addict or alcoholic, with 50 stab wounds (gouged eyes, et cetera.).

The story told in ‘The Valhalla Murders’ is completely at odds with the image of Iceland presented in tourist literature. There are hardly any upbeat, positive parts. And the fact that it’s a slow burn further adds to the menace. There are points, especially in the first three episodes, that you want to rush through them to find out what happens next. The eight-part series is, in a nutshell, the epitome of noir and perfectly exemplifies the term.

The eight-part series is an excellent thriller, with all the hallmarks of a classic murder mystery (although in Icelandic). However, the normal high-octane journey through the suspense and the reveal is not what you can count on.