Sherwood Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Other Details

Sherwood is a BBC television series about a town that is further split after two shocking and gruesome murders set off one of the largest manhunts in British history. The series has received universal praise from critics, earning a perfect score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes with a consensus review that describes the show as follows: “A gripping mystery that draws immense power from its sterling cast and the specificity of its location, Sherwood is such a rich series that it makes the competition look all the poorer.”
That both audiences and critics have enjoyed the series is confirmed here. As a result of the show’s moderate success, the network had little trouble deciding to give it a second season. We’ve compiled a brief rundown of the new season’s release date, plot, and cast to help you get caught up before you start watching. What follows is information on the second season of Sherwood.
Sherwood Season 2 Renewal Status
It’s official, you say? The character of Sherwood will be back for Season 2. In June of 2022, the BBC Press Office’s official Twitter account confirmed the renewal, writing, “@mrJamesGraham’s smash-hit drama Sherwood is officially returning for a second series!”
Sherwood Season 2 Release Date
On BBC One and BBC iPlayer, season 2 of Sherwood will premiere. There is currently no set release date, but we anticipate it will be sometime in 2024.
Sherwood Storyline
Two horrifying murders rock a town with a troubled past and a mining history in Nottinghamshire. The miners’ strike of 1984–1985 caused lasting rifts. The plot opens with the murder of Gary Jackson (Alun Armstrong), a former union activist, and is inspired by the 2004 killing of trade unionist Keith Frogson. The police assume Jackson has ties to the miners’ strike because of his interest in the undercover work of former police officers in the neighborhood.
Sherwood Cast
- Alun Armstrong as Gary Jackson
- David Morrissey as DCS Ian St Clair
- George Howard as young Ian
- Lesley Manville as Julie Jackson
- Poppy Gilbert as young Julie Jackson
- Robert Glenister as DI Kevin Salisbury
- Tom Glenister as young Kevin
- Kevin Doyle as Fred Rowley
- Claire Rushbrook as Cathy Rowley
- Lorraine Ashbourne as Daphne Sparrow
- Terence Maynard as DS Cleaver
- Perry Fitzpatrick as Rory Sparrow
- Andrea Lowe as DI Taylor
- Philip Jackson as Mickey Sparrow
- Clare Holman as Helen St Clair
- Adam Hugill as Scott Rowley
- Pip Torrens as Commissioner Charles Dawes
- Adeel Akhtar as Andy Fisher
- Bally Gill as Neel Fisher
- Joanne Froggatt as Sarah Vincent
- Nadine Marshall as Jenny Harris
- Don Gilet as Jacob Harris
- Sunetra Sarker as Sheriff of Nottingham
- Ace Bhatti as Vinay Chakarbati
- Lindsay Duncan as Jennifer Hale
- Jonathan Harden as Reverend Wells
- Christopher Fairbank as Bill Raggett
- Stephen Tompkinson as Warnock
- Mark Addy as Ron St. Clair
- Mark Frost as Martín St. Clair
- Callum Hymers as young Martin
- Chanel Cresswell as Rosie Jackson
- Neil Ashton as Carl
- Safia Oakley-Green as Cinderella Jackson
Sherwood Season 2 Plot
The second season of Sherwood will undoubtedly have a plot that will have viewers on the edge of their seats. At the end of the first season, viewers were shocked to learn that Richard Spence wasn’t the only Sherwood police officer with spy skills; other officers had also infiltrated other organizations and groups over the years. Could this be what Season 2 is primarily about? Or will a fresh central case be introduced to bind the personalities together?
However, there are connections to be made between the people we’ve met so far. Cathy St. Clair, Ian’s wife, and her mother had to flee her abusive father, so they entered the Witness Protection Program. Could that get out to the general public? What will Ian do when he learns the truth about his wife’s background?
Furthermore, a couple of police spies remain at large. For how much longer can they keep their true identities under wraps? Or maybe there’s a larger number than we think. Where did they come from, and what do they want? When do they get what’s coming to them?
We’re excited to see how the tale develops in Sherwood Season 2. Keep checking back for additional information on this thrilling program.
Sherwood Season 2 Episodes
A miniseries, like the first season of Sherwood, is anticipated to feature at least six episodes and typically runs for about 58 minutes.
Sherwood Season 2 Trailer
We’ll have to wait a long time for a trailer or fresh footage, unfortunately. If you need a reminder, though, the Season 1 trailer is available on YouTube.
Where to watch Sherwood Season 2?
Both seasons of Sherwood will be made available for free viewing in the UK on BBC iPlayer as they become available.