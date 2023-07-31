Sherwood Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Other Details

Sherwood is a BBC television series about a town that is further split after two shocking and gruesome murders set off one of the largest manhunts in British history. The series has received universal praise from critics, earning a perfect score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes with a consensus review that describes the show as follows: “A gripping mystery that draws immense power from its sterling cast and the specificity of its location, Sherwood is such a rich series that it makes the competition look all the poorer.”

That both audiences and critics have enjoyed the series is confirmed here. As a result of the show’s moderate success, the network had little trouble deciding to give it a second season. We’ve compiled a brief rundown of the new season’s release date, plot, and cast to help you get caught up before you start watching. What follows is information on the second season of Sherwood.

Sherwood Season 2 Renewal Status

It’s official, you say? The character of Sherwood will be back for Season 2. In June of 2022, the BBC Press Office’s official Twitter account confirmed the renewal, writing, “@mrJamesGraham’s smash-hit drama Sherwood is officially returning for a second series!”

Sherwood Season 2 Release Date

On BBC One and BBC iPlayer, season 2 of Sherwood will premiere. There is currently no set release date, but we anticipate it will be sometime in 2024.

Sherwood Storyline

Two horrifying murders rock a town with a troubled past and a mining history in Nottinghamshire. The miners’ strike of 1984–1985 caused lasting rifts. The plot opens with the murder of Gary Jackson (Alun Armstrong), a former union activist, and is inspired by the 2004 killing of trade unionist Keith Frogson. The police assume Jackson has ties to the miners’ strike because of his interest in the undercover work of former police officers in the neighborhood.

Sherwood Cast

Alun Armstrong as Gary Jackson

David Morrissey as DCS Ian St Clair

George Howard as young Ian

Lesley Manville as Julie Jackson

Poppy Gilbert as young Julie Jackson

Robert Glenister as DI Kevin Salisbury

Tom Glenister as young Kevin

Kevin Doyle as Fred Rowley

Claire Rushbrook as Cathy Rowley

Lorraine Ashbourne as Daphne Sparrow

Terence Maynard as DS Cleaver

Perry Fitzpatrick as Rory Sparrow

Andrea Lowe as DI Taylor

Philip Jackson as Mickey Sparrow

Clare Holman as Helen St Clair

Adam Hugill as Scott Rowley

Pip Torrens as Commissioner Charles Dawes

Adeel Akhtar as Andy Fisher

Bally Gill as Neel Fisher

Joanne Froggatt as Sarah Vincent

Nadine Marshall as Jenny Harris

Don Gilet as Jacob Harris

Sunetra Sarker as Sheriff of Nottingham

Ace Bhatti as Vinay Chakarbati

Lindsay Duncan as Jennifer Hale

Jonathan Harden as Reverend Wells

Christopher Fairbank as Bill Raggett

Stephen Tompkinson as Warnock

Mark Addy as Ron St. Clair

Mark Frost as Martín St. Clair

Callum Hymers as young Martin

Chanel Cresswell as Rosie Jackson

Neil Ashton as Carl

Safia Oakley-Green as Cinderella Jackson

Sherwood Season 2 Plot

The second season of Sherwood will undoubtedly have a plot that will have viewers on the edge of their seats. At the end of the first season, viewers were shocked to learn that Richard Spence wasn’t the only Sherwood police officer with spy skills; other officers had also infiltrated other organizations and groups over the years. Could this be what Season 2 is primarily about? Or will a fresh central case be introduced to bind the personalities together?

However, there are connections to be made between the people we’ve met so far. Cathy St. Clair, Ian’s wife, and her mother had to flee her abusive father, so they entered the Witness Protection Program. Could that get out to the general public? What will Ian do when he learns the truth about his wife’s background?

Furthermore, a couple of police spies remain at large. For how much longer can they keep their true identities under wraps? Or maybe there’s a larger number than we think. Where did they come from, and what do they want? When do they get what’s coming to them?

We’re excited to see how the tale develops in Sherwood Season 2. Keep checking back for additional information on this thrilling program.

Sherwood Season 2 Episodes

A miniseries, like the first season of Sherwood, is anticipated to feature at least six episodes and typically runs for about 58 minutes.

Sherwood Season 2 Trailer

We’ll have to wait a long time for a trailer or fresh footage, unfortunately. If you need a reminder, though, the Season 1 trailer is available on YouTube.

Where to watch Sherwood Season 2?

Both seasons of Sherwood will be made available for free viewing in the UK on BBC iPlayer as they become available.