Lost Song Season 2: Release Date, Cast, And More Information

There is nothing particularly new or exciting in “Lost Song,” and it is by no means a groundbreaking animation. But it’s great fun and interesting in its own right. Surprisingly, it ends up exceeding your wildest dreams. My initial impression was that it was just another generic fantasy anime with no really fascinating or unique features. However, the plot twists and turns put me on the edge of my seat to the very end. Almost every turn in the story brought a fresh surprise, and nothing happened by chance. There are just 12 episodes, but the show’s pacing is so good that it effortlessly moves from one story revelation to the next. What sets this anime apart from the rest is its unpredictability.

With any luck, the show will pick up enough viewers to warrant either a second season or a spin-off. Jump to the next section for information on whether or not we will be receiving a new season of this fantastic anime.

Lost Song Season 2 Renewal Status

For two long years, Lost Song devotees have waited for an update on the show’s future. Neither Netflix nor the production companies have announced any plans for a second season. Therefore, followers are getting restless and want to know if Season 2 of Lost Song will ever be released. However, the show has been marked as “ended” on Wikipedia. Netflix may have quietly canceled the show.

Lost Song Season 2 Release Date

On April 8, 2018, the first episode of the first season of ‘Lost Song’ aired, and on June 16, 2018, the last episode aired. Netflix began making the first season available for streaming around the world on a weekly basis beginning on October 5, 2018, six months after it first aired in Japan. While Netflix has yet to make any formal announcements regarding the show’s renewal, the show’s creators have been dropping hints on social media. If everything goes according to plan, season 2 of “Lost Song” will premiere in 2023. We will revise this section as new information becomes available.

Lost Song Storyline

The border settlement where Rin, a lively little girl, resides, is surrounded by grass. Finis is often seen spending her days alone in the royal palace of the busy capital. Despite their seeming differences, the ladies are united by a unique ability: the power of song, which can mend wounds and generate and control water, fire, earth, and air. As the threat of war looms over the kingdom, the two young women will each embark on a perilous trip that will inevitably taint their magical songs with the blood of innocents. As their loved ones die in a stone jail, Rin and Finis pray that their final song will be a message of hope.

Lost Song Cast

Rin Voiced by: Konomi Suzuki (Japanese); Cherami Leigh (English)

Rin is an energetic young brown-haired girl harboring a passion for singing living with her adopted younger brother Al, adopted older sister Mel and grandfather Talgia Hawklay in a reclusive village near a forest.

Finis is a beautiful, clumsy, naïve and innocent young woman with the uniquely powerful ability to sing Spirit Songs, although they eat away at her lifespan each time she does.

Al is Rin and Mel’s younger brother. He is introduced as a boy who wants to go to the Capital to show off his prototype inventions.

Pony is a kind court minstrel that used to work at the palace and Rin and Al’s first companion on their journey to the Capital.

Monica is Allu’s younger sister and a rhythmist. It is characteristic of her to wear a pink zipper bunny suit, and fall asleep when she is afraid.

Allu is Monica’s oldest sister and a rhythmist.

Henry is a handsome, brave and caring knight well-known for his noble family heritage and expert swordsmanship.

Corte is Finis’s personal maid who is one other person who cared for her as a human.

Mel is Al and Rin’s older sister who also acts as a motherly figure to them.

Bazra is the ruthless general of the army and Talgia’s successor.

Rudo is the cunning, manipulative and coldhearted prince of the country.

Dr. Weissen is a famous scientist, physicist and inventor that used to conduct research for the army in bringing about peace for the country.

Talgia is Al, Rin, and Mel’s grandfather who strongly disapproves of Rin singing, revealing that he knew about her power ever since she was young as he knew the Capital would attempt to use Rin as a human weapon just like Finis.

Berrow is a burly bearded man who wields a giant axe.

Snore is a skinny man who wields a saber.

Lost Song Season 2 Plot

Lost Song is an anime without a manga, light book, or any other textual source that serves as inspiration for the show. This is an original Netflix production. There will not be any further Sword Art Online anime adaptations based on the announced crossover video game that came out after the show ended. Therefore, if they wish to carry on the series with Season 2, the writers of Lost Song will need to come up with an entirely new original story.

Where to watch Lost Song?

‘Lost Song’ has an English dub that can be watched on Netflix.