The SZA artist will participate in the series with the song “Drew Barrymore”

In addition to the latest statements by Drew Barrymore, we also recommend a guest who will participate in the next episode of the talk show hosted by the famous actress: it is theartist R&B SZA, which became famous after her debut album.

The episode will air on next Thursday 1st October and will see the singer perform the song “Drew Barrymore“taken from the debut album”Ctrl“. After the song, SZA will be interviewed by the host of the program, discussing with her about her upcoming projects and her new single, produced by The Neptunes and the first unreleased song shared after her debut in 2017. For now, however, SZA has not more details about her long-awaited second album will be revealed, along with other guests such as Julianne Moore, Bethenny Frankel, Nicole Richie and Jason Sudeikis.

The radio program conducted by Drew Barrymore made its debut last September 14, fans of the famous actress were able to listen to it again after the cancellation of Santa Clarita Diet, a TV series produced by Netflix and closed after three seasons despite the great success of critics and audiences. In recent months, the actress had commented on the end of the show together with her colleague Timothy Olyphant, declaring that she found it very interesting to interpret the character by Sheila Hammond.