The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Even though it has been out for over a month, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is still making waves at the box office and is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated new releases of the year. The film, which was co-written and directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, was an animated adventure starring Nintendo’s mascot and other characters from the studio Illumination, known for their work on the Despicable Me, Minions, and Sing franchises.

Our review of Super Mario Bros. for What to Watch said that the film “introduced us to a world that has the potential to build into a bigger and better second outing.” Is a Mario film in the works, though? So far, this is all the information we have on the Mario movie sequel:

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 Renewal Status

With an incredible $1.36 billion in ticket sales, the first Super Mario Bros. film was a phenomenal success. A sequel appears not only plausible but likely, in light of this success.

Following the end of the Hollywood writers’ strike, which had delayed production, anticipation for a sequel has increased. The voice of Mario, Chris Pratt, has spoken out in favor of the authors and dropped hints about possible sequel ideas after everything has settled down.

There isn’t yet a confirmed premiere date for “Super Mario Bros. Movie 2.” Thankfully, we won’t be waiting nearly as long for this sequel as for the first, which took over ten years to reach theaters.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 Release Date

Since the film has not been officially approved, Super Mario Bros. 2 will not have an official release date just yet. Writing the screenplay for Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 will be challenging, but not impossible, as long as the Writers Guild Association is on strike.

Writing for animated films is not necessarily covered by the WGA, as stated on their website. (At this time, there is no strike by the animation industry’s own union, The Animation Guild.) Writers who are members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) often write for both live-action and animated feature films. At the moment, those authors are refusing to work.

Although it’s tricky, the production of Super Mario Bros. 2 may be accelerated if the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers returned to the bargaining table and extended a reasonable contract to the WGA. If it takes place tomorrow, Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 probably won’t hit cinemas until 2025 at the earliest. After the story was finished, the animation for the first film took two years.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 Cast

Without Chris Pratt and Charlie Day, who plays Luigi and Mario, respectively, the sequel is missing something essential. Anya Taylor-Joy has voiced her adoration for Princess Peach, therefore it’s probable that she will reprise her role.

Seth Rogen will reprise his role as Donkey Kong, Keegan-Michael Key will return as Toad, and Jack Black will reprise his role as Bowser. Yoshi is rumored to make his debut, which is sure to get the group pumped up!

No one knows who voices Yoshi, despite the post-credits sequence hinting at his entrance. Bowsette, a fan-created character, is said to be entering the conflict as well. As a joke, Chris Pratt wanted Jack Black to play the role of this eccentric guy. Charlie Day has proposed Danny DeVito for the character of Wario, and there has been discussion of introducing him as well.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 Plot

A lot of the plot points for Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 are established in the first Super Mario Bros. Movie. The two sequences that occur after the credits roll make up the bulk of the plot. The first depicts Princess Peach’s castle, where a dwarf Bowser is confined in a cage.

The film apparently wants to retain Bowser, played by Jack Black, in future sequels since he became a fan favorite so fast. Bowser may even join forces with the Mario Bros., as he did several times in the games.

In the second scene after the credits roll, we see a solitary Yoshi Egg abandoned in Brooklyn, hinting to the upcoming sequel when the popular green dinosaur will make his debut. Although Mario and his siblings left for the Mushroom Kingdom at the conclusion of the first film, the egg’s continued presence in Brooklyn suggests that they will be returning to the real world.

This is somewhat startling. Other game plots, like those from Super Mario Galaxy or one of the many role-playing games, are also possible. With any luck, the much-anticipated sequel to Super Mario Bros. will be released in the near future.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 Trailer

A second film has not been wrapped up yet, as we have already spoken about. Once the film is ready for release, the trailer will be made accessible.