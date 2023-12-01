Manager Kim Chapter 116 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Blue Box is a captivating novel that combines the romance and sports genres. These story arcs are what have made manga the dominant genre right now.

Written by Kouji Miura, the author of My Teacher, the manga centers on Taiki Inomata, a professional badminton player.

It depicts an athlete’s true struggle as he attempts to reconcile his chaotic both their private and professional lives.

These themes have helped Blue Box amass a sizable fan base. With more than a million copies in print and twice the number of fans, the manga is currently quite popular.

Chapter 113 of the compelling story “Manager Kim” sets the stage for a convoluted web of danger and intrigue to unfurl as Director Kim’s bold scheme to control cryptocurrency prices takes center stage.

Readers were sussed in the last chapter as Manager Kim ventured into the criminal underground to take advantage of the currency relationship.

Tension is increased by the Major General’s cautions about the dangers involved, which create the ideal environment to conduct a high-stakes operation.

There are many theories about the difficulties and discoveries that await readers as they anxiously await the publication of Chapter 113.

Drama, mystery, reincarnation, & a slice of life are all present in Oshi No Ko, a romantic comedy manga written by Akasaka Aka and painted by Yokoyari Mengo.

This manga was first published in 2020 and now has 115 full chapters. We’ll tell you when chapter 116 or Oshi No Ko will be available in this page.

Hoshi No Ko’s main character is a girl that was able to show off her perfect side and fake smiles to people who would still love her in spite of it. It reveals the reality of the entertainment industry that hides behind its outward elegance.

The publishing date of Manager Kim’s Chapter 116 is almost here, surprise! We’ve had a lot of intense disagreements with Manager Kim since her release on December 14, 2023.

Fans are on edge, though, because of the current match between White Tiger Forces and Blue Dragon Errand.

Fans eagerly await Manager Kim 116 because they want to see what will transpire between the two. We’ll talk about a few of the inside scoop and Manager Kim’s Chapter 116 publication date in this piece.

Manager Kim Chapter 116 Release Date

On December 14, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. KST, the much awaited Manager Kim Chapter 116 is scheduled to be released globally.

Every Monday is the release day for a new chapter of the weekly digital manhwa Manager Kim.

The new chapter will be available to Indian fans at 4:30 a.m. IST, while Korean fans will receive it at 8:00 a.m. KST.

Manager Kim Chapter 116 Trailer

Manager Kim Chapter 116 Plot

It takes a long and challenging path for Kim and Min-ji to finally get together. They cry and embrace, expressing how happy they are to be reunited and how much they care.

Kim apologizes to Min-ji for not having been there and promises not to disregard her again in their chat. In addition, he thanks her for her courage and fortitude.

Kim is told by Min-ji, with genuine pride, that he epitomizes the role of a father. She also acknowledges her pride within him and apologizes for putting him through hardships and obstacles.

Kim and Min-ji are escorted by the police to a secure location where they are met by Kim’s friends and colleagues.

When they arrive, the authorities also greet them and commend Kim for his outstanding achievements as well as Min-ji’s bravery.

Furthermore, during his visit to Kim and Min-ji, the South Korean President conveyed his sincere appreciation for Kim’s selflessness and commitment.

In addition, he gives Kim a noteworthy award and a significant position in the government branch.

Declaring his sincere wish to live simply with his daughter, Kim declines the president’s invitation. He also makes it clear that he has no interest in politics or positions of responsibility.

The president expresses gratitude for Kim’s decision and affirms that he and his daughter should both work toward leading happy and peaceful lives.

In addition, he tells Kim to exercise caution and vigilance because there are several adversaries and threats in the world.

Kim and Min-ji returned home to be greeted with open arms by their friends and neighbors after leaving the safe haven.

They planned a party and provided cake to commemorate their reuniting and the joy it has brought them.

When Inomata sees Kano’s unwavering commitment to her sport, his crush for her grows. In the meantime, Chinatsu begins to take a liking to him, and they discover shared interests in sports.

As they start encouraging and pushing one another to achieve their goals, their feelings grow stronger.

Chinatsu and Taiki each ascend the ladder to become the greatest in their respective fields by navigating the day-to-day challenges faced by athletes.

Following their high school graduation, the pair sets out to compete for the national final. They then start playing against the best players in professional matches.

Taiki took part in another event in the previous section and was scheduled to play against a well-known badminton expert. Taiki will have to prove her mettle once more in this next chapter.