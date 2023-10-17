The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know Far

Belly Conklin is the definition of “hot girl’s summer” if you look her up in the dictionary. The Fisher family, including Conrad and Jeremiah, are annual vacation guests at Cousin’s Beach for her and her brood.

Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah form a love triangle over the course of the series as they navigate friendship, loss, love, and maturation over the course of several formative summers. After the success of her novel trilogy, Jenny Han returned to convert her books into one of the best TV shows available on Amazon Prime. And now we wait for word on when we can expect to see Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 on Netflix.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Renewal Status

As of August 4, 2023, Amazon has confirmed the third season of The Summer I Turned Pretty. Amazon renewed the show for a second season before the first was made available to stream in 2022, but it needed until the following year to order a third. On July 14, 2023, the first three episodes of Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty were made accessible on streaming services. After that initial release, the show switched to a weekly release schedule for new episodes, abandoning the binge-watching paradigm.

According to reports about the third season of Summer I Turned Pretty, Amazon Prime renewed the show after a significant increase in viewership for the second season. The popularity of the Amazon series has only grown in the period between seasons, as evidenced by the fact that the season 2 debut had more than three times as many views as the series premiere in the same amount of days.

Word of mouth, renewed interest in the books, and the use of Taylor Swift’s music to advertise the show all contributed to a rise in Season 2’s audience. Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty had already begun production before the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes forced a suspension of filming.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Release Date

A release date has not been set, although the first season premiered in June 2022 and the second in July 2023. Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty will likely premiere in the summer of 2024. The date should reflect the fact that it is a summer show.

The protracted strike by Hollywood’s writers and actors for a new labor agreement with the studios raises the possibility of a setback. Season Three was officially greenlit before the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes,” Prime Video announced in a press release. Season Three won’t start filming until contract talks with the unions are finished.

When will the new season start, and will it be released monthly like seasons 2 and 3 were, or will it be more like season 1’s binge approach, where all episodes dropped at once?

The Summer I Turned Pretty Story

In this coming-of-age tale, Isabel “Belly” Conklin and her family visit their old friend Susannah Fisher and her two sons, Jeremiah and Conrad (Belly has had a crush on Conrad since she was 10 years old).

Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher’s relationship with Belly is complicated by events from prior summers as Belly faces the challenges of coming of age and her first love. Belly learns that taking risks is necessary for success and that transformation is constant. Belly and her family spend every summer at the home of her mother’s dearest friend in Cousins Beach.

Belly was the youngest and the only girl of the four children, thus she often felt isolated. Nonetheless, Conrad and Jeremiah have both recognized her transformation over the past year this summer. Their fascination with her makes Belly feel that this summer will be one for the ages.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Cast

For the third season, we anticipate the following returns:

Lola Tung as Belly

Christopher Briney as Conrad

Sean Kaufman as Steven

Rain Spencer as Taylor

Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah

Jackie Chung as Laurel

Susannah (Rachel Blanchard), who died between seasons 1 and 2, will likely only appear in flashbacks. The following are also possible, but their appearances seem less assured:

Elsie Fisher as Skye

Kyra Sedgwick as Julia

David Iacono as Cam

And the door is open for some fresh faces to come in as well.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Plot

The plot for season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty has not been finalized because production cannot begin until the strikes end. The next third season will also largely feature Han’s third novel in the trilogy. According to the rules, there should be a two-year lapse between books two and three. This provides a possible explanation for the holdup created by the strikes. Belly and Jeremiah spend the next two years at Finch College, further developing their relationship.

Moving on, Jeremiah and Belly break up after a disagreement. After their relationship ends, Jeremiah has a brief fling with fellow sorority member Lacie Barone. He apologizes to Belly by proposing marriage. Laurel is unhappy about the hasty nuptials, and it takes an intervention from Conrad to get her to the bridal shower.

The book ends with Conrad and Belly being married after dating for a year, suggesting that despite Belly’s engagement to Jeremiah, Conrad was the ideal partner for her. By the way, Susannah had anticipated this development for quite some time. It would be interesting to watch if Prime Video’s third season of The Summer I Turned Pretty stays true to the book when it premieres in 2024.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Trailer

Since filming for the third season of The Summer I Turned Pretty has not even begun, it comes as no surprise that there is no teaser trailer available. We promise to update this article as soon as a suitable replacement is found.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episodes

The third season of The Summer I Turned Pretty will consist of 10 all-new episodes, as previously announced.

Where to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3?

The Summer I Turned Pretty, season 3, will be available on Amazon Prime Video. Seasons 1 and 2 are currently available on the streaming site for those who can’t wait for the premiere of the exclusive series. When you’re finished, browse the newest additions on Amazon Prime.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: Is it the final season?

Just so you know, The Summer I Turned Pretty is actually the first novel in a trilogy. Therefore, it’s possible that the upcoming season will be the last. Part two, “It’s Not Summer Without You,” is the focus of this sequel. We’ll Always Have Summer’s storyline is a good indicator of what to expect from Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

There has been no formal confirmation from the creators on when the series would end, but all signs point to the third episode being the last. The time is now, so let’s not waste it.