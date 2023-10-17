How to Get My Husband on My Side Chapter 93 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The much anticipated arrival of Rudbeckia and Cesare back at the palace may be found in the most recent chapter of “How to Get My Husband on My Side.”

Izek, in particular, is relieved to see them and expresses his happiness at their return before the blizzard worsens.

The trip back, meanwhile, wasn’t without its bumps. Rudbeckia, often known as Rubi, was hurt slightly during a stroll due to a little mishap. It is clear that Cesare cares about her, underscoring the close relationship they have.

Izek displays his protective side when he observes Rubi’s weariness and offers to let her rest on his lap when they are riding in the carriage.

When he gets home, he is adamant about sending a servant to help her, especially considering her injury.

However, Rubi values her independence and prefers to take care of herself, which creates a brief tense situation between the two.

Dowan asked Sung Moon if he was praying, and Sung Moon was advised to keep his lips shut while he concentrated on his charge shot.

Dowan thought it was a ridiculous skill because he was completely vulnerable during the skill preparation and couldn’t believe he had to close his eyes during a fight.

Dowan didn’t stop his preparation and charged his second level even though he had no idea what Sung Moon was considering.

Down ultimately had his preparation interrupted, at which point he opened his eyes, but his charging shot was already prepared.

Sung Moon’s face was severely injured as a result of the attack, but he was baffled as to why he was unable to stop it.

He was so surprised that he didn’t even realize he had been persuaded. Sung Moon asked Dowan about his aspirations once he received assurances that it wouldn’t happen again.

Readers of “How to Get My Husband on My Side” have become completely immersed in the characters’ emotional rollercoaster as the book’s compelling tale progresses.

Cardinal Rocroa’s unexpected offer of assistance to Rubi in Chapter 84 left us with a link that shocked her.

There is now a lot of anticipation for Chapter 85, where we will see Iske’s sympathetic reaction to Rubi’s spooky history.

How to Get My Husband on My Side Chapter 93 Release Date

The 93 chapters of How to Get My Husband on My Side will be made available to readers on October 20, 2023. Chapter 93 of “How to Get My Husband on My Side,” a well-known manga series, will soon be accessible online.

How to Get My Husband on My Side Chapter 93 Trailer

How to Get My Husband on My Side Chapter 93 Plot

Despite everything she has tried, Tsuyoshi still shows little interest in either her or their relationship.

Ayumi seeks guidance from her closest friends and uses a range of techniques to persuade Tsuyoshi to open up to her.

She makes an effort to surprise him by preparing delectable meals, dressing properly, and even enrolling in dancing lessons. Her activities will succeed, though, only if Tsuyoshi has gotten closer to her.

At some time, Ayumi learns that Tsuyoshi has been secretly passionate about gardening. To surprise him, she decides to get knowledgeable about gardening.

Tsuyoshi progressively begins to open up to Ayumi as time goes on and they spend more time together, which helps them advance their relationship. This self-examination prepares the reader for Chapter 91, which promises to be quite emotional.

It emphasizes the significance of making an effort in a relationship and the advantages of doing so. The manga also looks into the dynamics of a young married couple and the obstacles they must overcome to have a successful marriage.

Rubi’s parting comments to Izek at the end of the chapter give a hint as to what is next. She remembers a moving remark about the intricacies of their relationship, implying that emotional connection and physical intimacy are not always synonymous.

Dowan didn’t stop his preparation and charged his second level even though he had no idea what Sung Moon was considering. But Sung Moon started choking him because he was bored.

Down ultimately had his preparation interrupted, at which point he opened his eyes, but his charging shot was already prepared.

Sung Moon’s face was severely injured as a result of the attack, but he was baffled as to why he was unable to stop it.

Cardinal Rocroa offered Rubi his backing by revealing his Romana ancestry in the previous chapter. Their relationship changed as a result of this realization.

Iske is growing increasingly concerned about Rubi’s horrific past and is asking Alfonso for more information.

It is revealed that Rubi’s father ignored her while she was a youngster, leaving her with long-lasting wounds. Alfonso laments not being able to defend Rubi earlier in life despite his current profound love for her.

Iske’s compassion and support will be evident in Chapter 85, which is anticipated to be a devastating occurrence. Iske will probably be moved by Alfonso’s description of Rubi’s traumatic past to provide much-needed comfort.

Iske’s role in Rubi’s life will undoubtedly change as he becomes aware of her pain and her history at Borhia Monastery, leading to a fresh appreciation of their relationship.