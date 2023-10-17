Save Me Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The actor and writer is currently working on a series for Sky that he claims will be his last. The renewal of Save Me for additional seasons has not been confirmed. The first six episodes of the series aired on their designated dates between February 28 and April 4, 2018. On March 23rd, between the fourth and fifth episodes, there will reportedly be a remanufacture. However, there has been no word of a third season.

It was revealed in 2018 that over a million viewers watched the entirety of Save Me in a span of seven days or less. This is the quickest Sky has ever released a packet for binge viewing. Sky announced last week that Save Me Too had surpassed its other TV series to become the most installed with over 3.1 million views between March 18 and April 7. With ratings like that, we can assume a third season will be announced within the hour.

Save Me Season 3 Release Date

Lennie James and his crew have released two seasons of the Save Me series, and viewers are eager for more. However, there are numerous factors that go into deciding whether or not a series or series will be renewed, including how the audience responds, how the story progresses, and how well-received the prior episodes were.

There is currently no confirmed premiere date for Season 3 of Save Me. Instead, Save Me’s first season premiered on February 28, 2018, and concluded on April 4, 2018. The second season of the show premiered on Sky Atlantic on April 1, 2020. It’s been nearly three years and we still don’t have a release date for Save Me Season 3.

Save Me Story

Starring Lennie James, the series follows a homeless man named Nelson “Nelly” Rowe, whose life is thrown upside down when his estranged daughter Jody goes missing after he last saw her thirteen years ago. He sets out on a mission to discover the truth and locate his daughter, even if it means lying, pleading for favors, and straining his relationships with those closest to him.

Save Me Season 3 Cast

When you enter Save Me’s vibrant universe, you’ll see a kaleidoscope of familiar faces twirling between the realms of doubt and assurance. Two names that keep cropping up on lists of famous people are Suranne Jones and Lennie James.

In later scenes, Jason Flemyng replaces Tam as Tam. Stephen Graham returns as the enigmatic Melon, and his performance is the highlight of the film. Paul, the shadowy figure created by Stephen McCole, has left an unforgettable impact on the night. Olive Grey’s performance as the formidable Grace is full of grace, while Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness utilizes her talents to show the many layers of Jody. Meanwhile, the number of noteworthy supporting characters increases.

It’s not uncommon for actors to reprise their roles; Thomas Coombes returns as Goz, for example. The cast of Save Me is ready to pick up where they left off when the third season begins. There’s a rainbow of hues and personalities in the Save Me universe.

Save Me Season 2 Recap

When the police invade Nelson Rowe’s flat and arrest him on suspicion of kidnapping, his world is turned upside down. After not seeing his daughter Jody, now thirteen, for ten years, Nelly finds out that she is his apparent victim. Nelly decides to go after Jody on his own after being unable to persuade the police of his innocence. Nelly is attacked later that night after his girlfriend’s child learns that he has been playing her for a fool with other women.

Nelly begs Melon to help him meet with criminal boss Richard in the hopes that Richard will take him to Jody. Melon learns that in five days, a girl who fits Jody’s description will be up for auction at the whorehouse.

Nelly begs Claire for £15k so she can go to the auction. Meanwhile, Goz finds a half-naked photo of Jody in Gavin’s house, prompting the suicide of both characters. Even after Luke fails to follow up on a promising lead, Nelly continues to suspect Gavin of being involved in Jody’s abduction.

Save Me Season 3 Plot

When Season 2 begins, Nelly has made no progress in his search for his missing daughter Jody. A high-profile case involving notorious pedophile Gideon Charles comes to his attention as he continues his hunt. Nelly succeeds in rescuing Jody from a sex trafficking ring, but he gets the blame for Gideon’s death (even though Grace, another victim, actually killed Gideon).

A possible plot point for Season 3 is that Nelly begins the year serving time for an offense he hadn’t committed. Lennie James, who created the series, has previously hinted that Nelly may be sidelined in future installments. He has also hinted that the lives of the other characters, with or without Nelly, will be expanded upon in season 3. Due to the secrecy surrounding the story, this section will be revised when new information becomes available.

Save Me Season 3 Trailer

The creators of Save Me have not announced a release date for Season 3. The official music video has not even been released yet.

Where to watch Save Me Season 3?

Fans of Save Me, which has already been shown for two seasons, can’t wait for the third since it has everything they might want in a crime, thriller, tension, and mystery drama. You can catch up on the first few seasons of Save Me on Sky Atlantic. Sky Atlantic is where you can see episodes of Save Me. All of Seasons 1 and 2 of Save Me are available here.

Save Me Age Rating

The TV-MA rating indicates that Save Me is intended for an adult audience and may not be appropriate for those under the age of 17. The following may be present in the show: strong language, sexual content, or graphic violence.

Conclusion

IMDb users have given the British murder thriller series Save Me an average score of 7.7 out of 10. The third season will return to Sky Atlantic in April of 2020, and fans can’t wait. The show chronicles the second season in the life of Nelly, a mystery woman. Cast members include Suranne Jones, Lennie James, Jason Flemyng, Stephen Graham, Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness, and Olive Grey. Thomas Coombes, who plays Goz in the original series, is among the returning cast members. Due to the show’s success, season three news is expected to drop soon.