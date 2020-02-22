 The Suicide Squad ends its filming in Panama

Share it:

In these days the filming of the film has been celebrated in Panama “The Suicide Squad”, the DC tape that director James Gunn is making. This outdoor production has allowed us to see several cast members of the film, including first glimpses of some characters. Now thanks to different images of the film team we know that they have finished filming in the area.

As usual, the technical team and local specialists that have been used for production have published a series of images celebrating this end of filming in the city, also showing the cap they gave the team.

The dates of the production of the film are unknown, but since it began filming last September, in Atlanta, Georgia, Panama aims to be one of the last filming locations, but the last.

Gunn continues to keep the mystery about what we will see in the movie, and he doesn't even cut himself in playing with the fans to the point of giving us “false information” to confuse, as he sensed Nathan Dillion's recent statements about his role in the movie.

Written and directed by James Gunn, “The Suicide Squad” Starring David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Joaquin Cosío, Nathan Fillion, Joel Kinnaman, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Sean Gunn, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, Steve Agee, Tinashe Kajese, Daniela Melchior, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie and Michael Rooker. Its premiere in cinemas will occur on August 6, 2021.

