General News

 The Suicide Squad ends its filming in Panama

February 22, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Official logo of The Suicide Squad (2020)

In these days the filming of the film has been celebrated in Panama “The Suicide Squad”, the DC tape that director James Gunn is making. This outdoor production has allowed us to see several cast members of the film, including first glimpses of some characters. Now thanks to different images of the film team we know that they have finished filming in the area.

As usual, the technical team and local specialists that have been used for production have published a series of images celebrating this end of filming in the city, also showing the cap they gave the team.

The dates of the production of the film are unknown, but since it began filming last September, in Atlanta, Georgia, Panama aims to be one of the last filming locations, but the last.

Gunn continues to keep the mystery about what we will see in the movie, and he doesn't even cut himself in playing with the fans to the point of giving us “false information” to confuse, as he sensed Nathan Dillion's recent statements about his role in the movie.

READ:   A few words about Joker and ten curiosities of the movie

Written and directed by James Gunn, “The Suicide Squad” Starring David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Joaquin Cosío, Nathan Fillion, Joel Kinnaman, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Sean Gunn, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, Steve Agee, Tinashe Kajese, Daniela Melchior, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie and Michael Rooker. Its premiere in cinemas will occur on August 6, 2021.

Appreciation: The Suicide Squad stunt team and crew celebrating end of shoot in Panama. from DC_Cinematic

Other: It’s a wrap for The Suicide Squad shoot in Panama. (Pictured is the crew on set) from DC_Cinematic

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.