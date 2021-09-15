The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4: Everything We Know So Far

While The Seven Deadly Sins season 3 is already completed, everyone is wondering when this smash-hit anime will be returning.Moreover, for those of you who do not know the story, you are missing something great and can catch up here with some spoilers.

Everything you need to know about The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4

The story comes from a mange novel with the same name. The author Nakaba Suzuki sets a fictional version of the British Isles known as the kingdom of Liones.

The citizens of Lione are protected by the “Holy Knights” comprising of the strongest heroes of the land. The story plays out ten years ago after some of the Holy Knights set up for staging a rebellion against the crown.

During the restoration of peace, the Princess (Elizabeth) seeks out The Seven Deadly Sins. The same knights who have been running for the past ten years.

With the help of the knights, the princess hopes that they will restore the peace of the land. To prevent further confusion, Netflix has listed the four OVA episodes as season two, but we will keep following the Netflix format.

Recap of Season 3 the Seven Deadly Sins

After defeating Hendrickson, he was not beaten and carried out his mission to free the trapped members of the demon clan known as “The Ten Commandments.”

The Commandments send Brittania into chaos caused by the invasion of the kingdom of Camelot and Liones. The series ended with the return of the Meliodas killing Fraudrin one of the selfless commanders of the Ten Commandments.

A revelation takes place that Meliodas is the son of the Demon King and cursed. Therefore, the demon king feeds on Meliodas emotions gaining the power he needs to conquer the human race.

After the fight with Fraudrin, Meliodas becomes disturbed by Ban’s reaction after giving him his victory. After destructing the boar’s head, he is joined by Elizabeth.

Meliodas expresses his concern to the princess that he enjoyed killing Fraudrin and saving her life; he may have to return to the demon he once was.

Elizabeth holds him in her arms and tells him no matter what happens; she will not leave his side.

Will there be a fourth season?

A fact is that The Seven Deadly Sins has loads of story left to tell. Therefore, you can expect a season 4. Moreover, for those of you following the Manga, your minds will be blown away by the ending.

The only thing we do not know is if the 4th season will be the last one as there are only 110 chapters left. Therefore, with all the fighting in the episodes, we could not a reason not to make it into two seasons.

The official announcement for the fourth season has taken place in Chapter 310 and season four will be called, “The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods.”

Furthermore, considering the demand and popularity of the series, subscribers can expect season four back in July or August 2020.

Season 4 what is going to happen?

Without leaving spoilers, you can expect the following to take place. Camelot has fallen into the Zeldris and other commandments hands.

Therefore, with King Arthur in hiding, it is the end of Camelot. Furthermore, many revelations and secrets will air as Elizabeth and Meliodas relationship takes a turn unexpectedly.

Meliodas takes loads of risks to keep the princess protected and will see him succumb to his demon form. Furthermore, the Seven Deadly Sins scattered over the kingdom and need to reunite once again to take care of the demon clan threat.

Will the series be simulcast?

While an excellent question, it remains a confusing one. We have concluded that there may not be an English dub available if simulcast. Many subscribers prefer the Sub to the Dub but a high number of people who still prefer the English dub.

However, the license Netflix has may not include the simulcast of The Seven Deadly Sins. What we do know is that Netflix is capable of releasing the episodes weekly.

Furthermore, there is no official trailer from Netflix at this time. On the other hand, if you want to catch up with The Seven Deadly Sins: Prisoners of the Sky is available for streaming on Netflix.

How do you figure out the series timeline?

Figuring out the timeline events taking place in anime films can be difficult. However, the events taking place in the Prisoner of the Sky appears to happen after the Ten Commandments arrival referenced in the movie.

Furthermore, the events do take place preceding the fourth season and the end of the third season where the heroes are separated. Therefore, it will lead to certain events taking place at the beginning of the new series.

So get excited as The Seven Deadly Sins season 4 is on its way.