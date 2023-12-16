The Sea Beast 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

From “The Bad Guys” and “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” by DreamWorks to “Wendell and Wild” by Henry Selick and “Pinocchio” by Guillermo del Toro, 2022 was an incredible year for animated pictures. On the other hand, “The Sea Beast” on Netflix is an animated adventure that you could have missed.

The protagonists, a marine monster hunter named Jacob Holland (Karl Urban) and an orphan named Maisie Brumble (Zaris-Angel Hator), form an unexpected alliance in this 3D animated tale.

Joining forces, they set out to track down a terrifying sea monster. Compared to “Pinocchio” and “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” the picture hasn’t received the same level of praise, despite being Netflix’s most-streamed original animated film and receiving a great critical reception.

Still, the vibrant swashbuckling adventure had to have worked in some way. On January 6, 2023, Netflix officially approved a sequel. Now that we know that additional maritime adventures are on the way, what can we anticipate from “The Sea Beast 2”? Which is why we have come to disclose it.

The Sea Beast 2 Release Date

Netflix debuted “The Sea Beast” on July 8, 2022. Nonetheless, beginning on June 24, 2022, the picture was shown in select cinemas before its digital distribution. Critics gave the picture good marks, praising its inventive plot and striking visual flair. They have been mum, however, on whether or not there would be a sequel.

A touching message concludes the first film, which ties off Jacob and Maisie’s story arcs. But it does pave the way for future tales involving the search for underwater monsters. Because of this, turning the picture into a franchise would be a breeze. How people respond to the movie determines whether or not a sequel will be made.

A second episode might be formally announced in the coming months if the film reaches Netflix’s audience estimates. Therefore, filming for the sequel might begin in the first half of 2023. It usually takes about two years to make an animated feature. So, we may not see “The Sea Beast 2” until the summer of 2025, at the latest.

The Sea Beast 2 Cast

Karl Urban, Jared Harris, Zaris-Angel Hator, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Kathy Burke, and Kaya McLean are among the celebs that feature in The Sea Beast, with Karl Urban as Jacob Holland. In the second and third parts of The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Urban played the character of Éomer. He gained fame for his roles as Vaako in the Riddick films and Leonard McCoy in the Star Trek reboot movies.

Admiral Hornagold, played by Dan Stevens, is another star of The Sea Beast. Downton Abbey (2010–2012) and Legion (2017–2019) are Stevens’ most famous roles. Downton Abbey was a highly praised historical drama series in which he played Matthew Crawley.

Starring with her in The Sea Beast is Jared Harris, winner of both the Satellite Award and the British Academy Television Award. Playing the role of Lane Pryce on Mad Men is Harris’s claim to fame.

Assuming there is “The Sea Beast 2,” we could see most of the original voice actors back for more character voices. Not only that, but the sequel will probably bring in some fresh voices to join the already stellar group.

The Sea Beast 2 Plot

Chris Williams has dropped indications about what to anticipate from the upcoming coastal adventure, but the narrative of “The Sea Beast 2” is still a mystery. The plot of the first film had a beginning, middle, and finish, but “The Sea Beast” opens up a universe and characters with boundless potential.

While the thought of exploring the oceans in search of new megafauna is appealing to the inner child in all of us, the depth of Jacob and Maisie’s relationship has the potential to undergo equally fascinating changes. Williams is receptive to any possibilities, and there is an ocean of them.

The Sea Beast Rating

Rotten Tomatoes reports that 94% of the reviews are good for The Sea Beast. IMDb gives it an average rating of 7.1/10, Metacritic gives it a 74 out of 100, and IGN gives it a 7/10.

The Sea Beast: Is it worth watching?

The film has many nice and feel-good moments and is suitable for all ages; therefore, it may be considered a family film. The voice actors were superb and brought the character to life. Let us present this prize to the character designers responsible for creating fantastic beasts that manage to be both dangerous and endearing.

Still, you can’t deny that a journey on The Sea Beast is worthwhile. Everyone in the family is sure to enjoy this visually breathtaking and entertaining journey with a heartwarming message. Going to the theater to see it in its original theatrical format is the way to go.