Lawmen: Bass Reeves Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Lawmen: Bass Reeves Season 1 is a forthcoming Western drama from Taylor Sheridan exploring the life of the initial one black deputy U.S. Marshal in the Wild West.

This new series was a departure from Sheridan’s previous works on Yellowstone and 1883, as it focuses on the actual history of an intriguing figure.

He was fluent in numerous Native American languages, detained over 3,000 criminals, murdered 14 individuals, and was never seriously injured. He is credited as the inspiration behind The Lone Ranger.

Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe is constantly expanding, and Lawmen: Bass Reeves will be yet another new addition.

This original series from Paramount Plus stars David Oyelowo as the legendary 19th-century lawman.

Bass Reeves will take place in the same year (1883) as the prior successful Yellowstone prequel.

Along with 1923, Tulsa King, Special Ops: Lioness, Land Man, as well as 6666 are forthcoming Sheridanverse novels.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves was originally conceived as a stand-alone series, but Variety now reports that it will be an anthology series focusing on renowned lawmen throughout history.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves is Taylor Sheridan’s first Western series that is unrelated to Yellowstone and appears to abandon the Montana Dutton family.

Instead, Lawmen: Bass Reeves takes Taylor Sheridan’s propensity for riveting Old West dramas far away in ranching and instead concentrates on the trials and tribulations encountered by real-life lawman Bass Reeves.

Everything that has been disclosed about Lawmen: Bass Reeves indicates that it will be another success for Taylor Sheridan, though the gritty and grim tale of Bass Reeves is vastly distinct from Yellowstone, 1923, and even 1883.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves Season 1 Release Date

Since it no longer pertains to the Yellowstone series, the series’ previous title, 1883: The Bass Reeves Narrative, has likely been changed to make it accessible to viewers who haven’t seen 1883.

The series premiere of Lawman Bass Reeves will show on Paramount Plus on November 5, 2023.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves Season 1 Cast

David Oyelowo as Bass Reeves: A federal peace officer of the Indian Territory based in Fort Smith, Arkansas, who captured over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded.

Dennis Quaid as Sherrill Lynn: A Deputy U.S. Marshal

Forrest Goodluck as Billy Crow: A young Cherokee man with an affinity for dime store books and gaudy style.

Lauren E. Banks as Jennie Reeves: Bass’ wife

Barry Pepper as Esau Pierce: The leader of the 1st Cherokee Mounted Rifles

Grantham Coleman as Edwin Jones: An extremely persuasive man who has a clear vision and a promise for the future, to those who will listen.

Demi Singleton as Sally Reeves: Bass’ daughter

Lawmen: Bass Reeves Season 1 Trailer

Lawmen: Bass Reeves Season 1 Plot

Chad Feehan is the show’s creator, executive producer, and showrunner. Under the Yoruba Saxon umbrella, David and Jessica Oyelowo are executive producers. Taylor Sheridan, through Bosque Ranch Productions, is an executive producer.

In addition, David C. Glasser, David Permut, Bob Yari, Ron Burkle, and David Hutkin serve as executive producers.

Christina Alexandra Voros will executive produce and direct five episodes. The program is produced by Yoruba Saxon, Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, and MTV Entertainment Studios.

According to the official plot summary for Season 1 of “Lawmen,” “Reeves, known as the greatest frontier hero to American history, worked as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory during the post-Reconstruction era, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals not ever being wounded.”

