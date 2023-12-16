My Sweet Tyrant Season 2: Release Date, and Everything You Need to Know

Based on the manga of the same name, My Sweet Tyrant is a romantic comedy anime TV series (also called Akkun and His Girlfriend, or Akku to Kanojo in Japanese). The manga series, which began publication on June 15, 2013, and ended on June 15, 2018, was written and drawn by Waka Kakitsubata.

The Yumeta Company, an animation studio, stated their intention to adapt My Sweet Tyrant into an anime television series just before the manga series’ finale, and on April 6, 2018, fans were treated to Season 1.

Both longtime readers of the manga and those who had never seen the series before found it enjoyable, and they have been waiting for word of a second season ever since. All the information we have on Season 2 thus far is here.

My Sweet Tyrant Season 2 Renewal Status

Viewers were pleased with the first episode of this romance drama. On the other hand, reviewers were divided on the subject. Even manga fans were impressed by the realistic translation. Rarely do anime shows manage to please manga readers.

The current rating for Akkun to Kanojo on MyAnimeList is 6.84. With almost 138,000 people in its MAL group, the show is popular as well. On the same platform, it also ranks #1279 in popularity.

Unfortunately, the manga series came to an end in 2018. Before its end, Waka Kakitsubata was published in a total of eight volumes. There isn’t enough material for a split-cover anime anymore, as Yumeta Company has used up most of its materials.

There is also nothing to advertise for My Sweet Tyrant Season 2. Thus, the likelihood of this romantic comedy making a comeback is quite low at this point. Renewing it could be possible if the creators are open to including some fresh ideas in the sequel.

My Sweet Tyrant Season 2 Release Date

Season 1 of My Sweet Tyrant aired from April 6, 2018, to September 21, 2018, and it has 25 five-minute episodes. Since then, Yumeta Company has been mum on the subject of a second season, and production status for the show is still up in the air.

But there’s no need to fret just yet; renewal announcements for anime series are not uncommon after a few years, and there’s still plenty of time to wait. In addition, there is a wealth of material for Season 2 of My Sweet Tyrant, as Season 1 only adapted a small portion of the 66 volumes of the manga.

I think My Sweet Tyrant has a good shot of being renewed for another season since the episodes are short—just five minutes—and the production value is low compared to other anime programs with longer episodes. We are currently projecting that the premiere of My Sweet Tyrant season 2 will occur in 2024.

My Sweet Tyrant Story

Despite his reputation for being abusive, Atsuhiro “Akkun” Kagari secretly has a crush on Non “Nontan” Katagiri and acts like a stalker when he follows her. Their relationships with one another and their fellow students are chronicled in the series.

My Sweet Tyrant Cast

Atsuhiro “Akkun” Kagari Voiced by: Tatsuhisa Suzuki

The title character of the series. His hair is dark blonde. He has deep feelings for Nontan and is a tsundere. He always puts on his “Tsun” mask while he’s around Nontan while keeping his “Dere” side hidden.

Non “Nontan” Katagiri Voiced by: Ayaka Suwa

Amkun’s fiancée. Her dark hair falls to her shoulders. A Deredere at heart, she adores Akkun.

Masago Matsuo Voiced by: Keisuke Ueda

Beloved companion of Akkun. His hair has an ebony shade. The Tsundere personalities of Akkun and Chiho are known to him.

Chiho Kagari Voiced by: Arisa Kōri

An eighth grader named Akkun’s younger sister. A ponytail that cascades down her arms adorns her head, matching her brother’s dark blonde locks.

Takumi Kubomura Voiced by: Wataru Hatano

Acklun’s instructor. His hair is brown. He is serious and tired of the world; he is a man. The trickster Konagi often picks on him.

Konagi Irie Voiced by: Hikaru Kayou

Classmate of Akkun. Pink hair is her hair color. The girl is an unrealistic optimist who is both obnoxious and naive. Her feelings for Kubomura are intense.