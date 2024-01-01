The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The popular anime series The Rising of the Shield Hero is based on a novel series by Aneko Yusagi of the same name. The story revolves around Naofumi Iwatani, a youthful individual who receives a divine summons to become a Cardinal Hero and combat the Catastrophe Waves in a parallel universe. The princess and another hero betray him, forcing him to begin his journey all over again.

Nevertheless, Naofumi persists. His perseverance pays off as he emerges victorious and revered as a hero. Melty, Filo, and Raphtalia are also close friends of his.

Season three of the sitcom has just concluded, and viewers can’t wait for word on season four. In this article, we will go over all the details about Season 4 of The Rising of the Shield Hero, including who will be in it, what will happen, and more.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 Release Date

No premiere date has been announced for Season 4 of The Rising of the Shield Hero. This is because, as of this writing, news of anime season four has not been released. Also, news of a fourth season usually leaks out in the middle to late 2023 or early 2024 because it takes at least that long to announce a new season.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Story

An unassuming young Japanese man named Naofumi Iwatani was one of four young men from his parallel reality who were chosen to become the world’s Cardinal Heroes and battle Waves, armies of monsters that spanned dimensions. When called upon, each hero had legendary gear that was uniquely theirs.

Out of all the heroes, Naofumi was the only one to get the legendary shield—a defensive item—while the others got swords, spears, and bows, which are offensive weapons.

Unlike the other heroes, Naofumi doesn’t have much luck. His one friend, who turns out to be the princess of the kingdom, betrays him, takes all of his possessions, and falsely accuses him of sexually assaulting her. As a result, he loses all support and supplies.

After being mocked by the nobility and rejected by both his fellow heroes and peasants, Naofumi becomes cynical and trains as a hero alone while working to earn money. Meanwhile, he purchases a tanuki demi-human girl named Raphtalia and an egg that develops into a bird-like monster called “Filo” from a slave trader.

Under his care, the two quickly mature into adulthood and become formidable fighters. As they gradually win over the people with their brave deeds, Naofumi, and his friends band together to fulfill their destiny as saviors, solving the riddle of the waves and discovering why they pose a danger not just to their world but to all worlds.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Cast

Raphtalia Voiced by: Asami Seto (Japanese); Erica Mendez (English)

Voiced by: Asami Seto (Japanese); Erica Mendez (English) Filo Voiced by: Rina Hidaka (Japanese); Brianna Knickerbocker (English)

Voiced by: Rina Hidaka (Japanese); Brianna Knickerbocker (English) Motoyasu Kitamura Voiced by: Makoto Takahashi (Japanese); Xander Mobus (English)

Voiced by: Makoto Takahashi (Japanese); Xander Mobus (English) Ren Amaki Voiced by: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Japanese); Alan Lee (English)

Voiced by: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Japanese); Alan Lee (English) Itsuki Kawasumi Voiced by: Yoshitaka Yamaya (Japanese); Erik Scott Kimerer (English)

Voiced by: Yoshitaka Yamaya (Japanese); Erik Scott Kimerer (English) Kizuna Kazayama Voiced by: Miyu Tomita (Japanese); Lizzie Freeman (English)

Voiced by: Miyu Tomita (Japanese); Lizzie Freeman (English) Rishia Ivyred Voiced by: Natsuko Hara (Japanese); Kira Buckland (English)

Voiced by: Natsuko Hara (Japanese); Kira Buckland (English) Aultcray Melromarc XXXII Voiced by: Yutaka Nakano (Japanese); Jamieson Price (English)

XXXII Voiced by: Yutaka Nakano (Japanese); Jamieson Price (English) Fitoria Voiced by: Sakura Tange (Japanese); Cristina Vee (English)

Voiced by: Sakura Tange (Japanese); Cristina Vee (English) Fohl Voiced by: Kōhei Amasaki (Japanese); Kieran Regan (English)

Voiced by: Kōhei Amasaki (Japanese); Kieran Regan (English) Sadeena Voiced by: Ami Koshimizu (Japanese); Alice Himora (English)

Voiced by: Ami Koshimizu (Japanese); Alice Himora (English) Glass Voiced by: Megumi Han (Japanese); Morgan Berry (English)

Voiced by: Megumi Han (Japanese); Morgan Berry (English) L’Arc Berg Sickle Voiced by: Jun Fukuyama (Japanese); Alejandro Saab (English)

Voiced by: Jun Fukuyama (Japanese); Alejandro Saab (English) Ethnobalt Voiced by: Kengo Kawanishi (Japanese); Caleb Yen (English)’

Voiced by: Kengo Kawanishi (Japanese); Caleb Yen (English)’ Malty S. Melromarc Voiced by: Sarah Emi Bridcutt (Japanese); Faye Mata (English)

Voiced by: Sarah Emi Bridcutt (Japanese); Faye Mata (English) Mald Voiced by: Taiten Kusunoki (Japanese); D. C. Douglas (English)

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Ending

Season 3 of The Rising of the Shield Hero was well-received for its suspenseful storytelling. When Mitellia chose to tell Naofumi that the Spear Hero had other goals, the episode’s ending became more intriguing. The Spear Hero is supposedly out on his quest now that the Spirit Tortoise Battle has ended.

Rumor had claimed that the search team was located in a hamlet named Melromarc, and the residents were observed talking about it. As the anime came to a close, Naofumi brought up the potential possibility of the Pheonix Attack.

Finally, the inhabitants’ demand to have Lurolona Village repaired has been granted. The heroes’ efforts resulted in the community being reconstructed, and everyone was filled with appreciation for them. A villager spoke about how this deed would be remembered forever and how the villagers would be there for the heroes in times of need.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 Plot

There has been no official announcement on the plot or any specifics of the fourth season of the anime. The plot of Volume 13 is likely to carry over into Season 4, however. On top of that, the Phoenix Attack, which was teased during the season finale, will get enough attention.

An unknown stranger, intent on destroying the community, would spearhead the Phoenix Attack, according to the magician, who notified Naofumi. While Naofumi and the other heroes prepare for the assault, he remains in the dark about the identity and goals of this enigmatic individual.

It is widely believed that the heroes will face their most formidable challenge to date in this impending danger. The identity and goals of the enigmatic individual who has been endangering Hamlet will most likely be revealed in the next four seasons. It will be interesting to see how Naofumi and this mysterious man square off.

Conclusion

Season 3’s subtle visual clue has fans wondering what Season 4 will bring to The Rising of the Shield Hero. People are still waiting for formal verification, but the absence of the “3” has stoked interest. Suspicion about changes in the show’s popularity has kept fans worried about a possible cancellation or postponement.

Season 3, which had higher-quality production values, continued to follow Naofumi as he faced obstacles from other dimensions. Fans may catch up on the full series on Crunchyroll while they wait for official news. The future of Naofumi’s story in the parallel universe is now out in the air, but fans are eagerly anticipating Season 4’s reveal.