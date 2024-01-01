Blue Lock Chapter 246 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Hey there, fans of One Piece! The release of Chapter 1105 is rapidly approaching, everybody is very excited. The official release date of Chapter 1105 is January 21. Chapter spoilers all story disclosures should be accessible by Tuesday or Wednesday, if you absolutely must have them sooner.

The manga adaptation of One Piece is gradually advancing its Final Saga, which will continue for a while but is ultimately coming to a close. Since the series’ July 22, 1997 debut, One Piece has released over 1,000 chapters, usually on a weekly basis. As of right now, 107 volumes have been published.

In the most recent chapters of the manga, there have been some significant upheavals that have not just rocked the storyline’s roots but also given rise to some amazing epic scenes that fans can’t wait to see during the anime.

This post will provide you a thorough release timetable for the forthcoming One Piece comic chapters and an idea of when to anticipate them to be released, all as we wait for the written work to unveil even more interesting facts.

After that, we have put together this comprehensive guide so you may review all the information we currently know about the publication dates of the next chapters in this hugely successful manga series.

Join us as we thoroughly dissect all of the One Piece Chapter 1101 release details that are currently available and make predictions about what you can anticipate from the chapter. December 4th marked an amazing milestone for One Piece, but the fun is only getting started after the Bartholomew Kuma flashbacks draws to a close. Fortunately, as of the time this article was written, fans had at least confirmed the official release date for the upcoming issue.

A few significant advancements were made in the preceding chapter. We witnessed Bonney’s eventual recovery from her Sapphire Scales, Kuma’s tragic decision to turn cyborg then join the Shichibukai, and Kuma’s journey to Luffy’s native East Blue.

Blue Lock Chapter 246 Release Date

In order to quell the intense anticipation for the upcoming One Piece chapter, One Piece Chapter 1105 is going to be accessible for viewing on television. You did indeed read that right! This coming week, on January 21, 2024, One Piece will release its 1105th chapter.

Make sure to program your alarm clocks and reminders to go off at the appropriate times, as the upcoming chapter of Locked Up promises to bring exciting new drama and excitement to the plot.

Blue Lock Chapter 246 Trailer

Blue Lock Chapter 246 Plot

While it may be entertaining to guess One Piece Chapter 1103 spoilers, it’s important to remember that they are mostly conjectural and not official records. Here are some abilities spoiler predictions for Chapter 1103 though, which are entirely based on the acknowledged events of Chapter 1102 and some beloved One Piece lore:

As anticipated, Chapter 1101, titled “To Bonney,” will carry on the Kuma flashback and provide additional details about Luffy’s personal history. It is commonly known the Monkey D. Luffy is the current Nika fruit possessor.

Actually, according to Dr. Vegapunk, Luffy’s actual form is similar to Nika from the old scriptures. But Kuma has a close relationship with Nika as well. As a result, Kuma and Luffy’s previous friendship will be very important in the next chapter.

Along with a few marines, Kizaru arrived in Egghead Island in the previous Chapter 1100. Saturn, in the meantime, tells Vegapunk about his illicit agreement with Kuma and says he will sanction it provided Kuma consents to take on the role of warlord.

We shall be kept occupied for a while by this chapter, which is incredibly packed—especially because Oda will be going a vacation next week. Kuma consents to that, though he also manages to work out a secure strategy to save Bonnie. Sentomaru, Vegapunk, and Kizaru become close to both Bonney and Kuma.

Just in time for Christmas, the One Piece author will return on December 24 with Chapter 1102, although Chapter 1103 won’t be released until 2024. As a result, Chapter 1101 will be the second to last before the current year ends, so get ready to bid One Piece a fond farewell.

As for the anime, the Egghead arc is about to begin, so if you’re a little behind the times, it would be a good idea to catch the latest episode of One Piece on Crunchyroll. The scene was set for a titanic battle when Blackbeard with the Marines met at Amazon Lily in the previous episode.

Boa Hancock terrified almost everyone in her path as she used her Devil Fruit power to shift the trend against both parties. The legendary Silvers Raleigh emerged from the mayhem, rescuing Hancock and the Amazons from the grasp of the Marines and the fearsome Yonko.

“One Piece” chapter 1104 set the stage for exciting possibilities. Followers are looking forward to seeing what the notorious pirate Blackbeard does next as he continues to search for powerful Devil Fruits.

The excitement is heightened by rumors of possible conflicts between Blackbeard and various other pirate groups as well as his audacious attempts to steal valuable fruits off Marine bases. It also highlights the Revolutionary Army, which is ready to react to the latest developments and may reveal hints about their future plans.