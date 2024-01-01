Bikkurimen Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

When the first season of Bikkurimen debuted a few months ago, it was a smash hit. Fans sought more after hearing nothing but good things about the show’s captivating plot and memorable characters. Ever since the first season finale was made public, fans have been asking for an update on Bikkurimen’s future.

We figured it was about time to address the Bikkurimen season 2 issue, what with all the requests coming in daily and the wait becoming longer by the second. We will examine all the information we know about the second season of the anime Bikkurimen, including some small spoilers, in this post.

Bikkurimen Season 2 Release Date

We anticipate that Season 2 will premiere around 2026, and the anticipation among fans is building. It takes time to make an anime season. Despite the positive reception from fans, Bikkurimen only managed a 5.8/10 rating on MyAnimeList. It may fall short of expectations for some. You may see the whole first season on Crunchyroll if you want to make your judgment.

Bikkurimen Storyline

Those who have never read the manga that inspired Bikkurimen may still enjoy the anime without missing any of the important plot points since the tale is rather straightforward.

The anime takes place in modern-day Japan, where the Bikkuriman stickers—popular collectibles that are supposedly worth more than money—are selling like hotcakes. These stickers have grown so popular that finding and collecting them has become a routine occurrence, which is causing producers some trouble.

Because some customers are willing to loot delivery vehicles only to get their hands on these stickers, ensuring their safe arrival at retail outlets has become a major security concern. Because these stickers are so ridiculously popular, a heist occurred last year in which more than 300 million of them were taken.

Our main character, Yamato, is the center of attention right now. Even though he never intended to be involved in a war, Yamato finds himself entangled in one anyhow, as a typical high school student.

The Devil Store and the Angel Mart, two convenience businesses, have gotten him caught up in their feud. When he joins the sticker-collecting frenzy, his future is waiting for him in the middle of all this chaos.

Bikkurimen Cast

Yamato Voiced by: Daishi Kajita

Voiced by: Daishi Kajita Ushiwaka Voiced by: Shūta Morishima

Voiced by: Shūta Morishima Jack Voiced by: Tatsumaru Tachibana

Voiced by: Tatsumaru Tachibana Phoenix Voiced by: Soma Saito

Voiced by: Soma Saito Hood Voiced by: Yōhei Azakami

Voiced by: Yōhei Azakami Peter Voiced by: Yuki Sakakihara

Voiced by: Yuki Sakakihara Maris Voiced by: Katsuyuki Konishi

Voiced by: Katsuyuki Konishi Ippontsuri Voiced by: Yūichirō Umehara

Voiced by: Yūichirō Umehara Shokoshi Voiced by: Mitsuhiro Ichiki

Voiced by: Mitsuhiro Ichiki Alibaba Voiced by: Atsushi Tamaru

Voiced by: Atsushi Tamaru Cross Voiced by: Yui Ogura

Voiced by: Yui Ogura Oasis Voiced by: Yū Kobayashi

Voiced by: Yū Kobayashi Khan Voiced by: Katsuhisa Hōki

Voiced by: Katsuhisa Hōki Takayan Voiced by: Shinnosuke Tokudome

Voiced by: Shinnosuke Tokudome Manseira Type-II Voiced by: Hiro Shimono

Voiced by: Hiro Shimono Super Devil Voiced by: Junichi Suwabe

Bikkurimen Season 2 Plot

Season 1 of Bikkurimen concluded with Hiroshi having learned the importance of friendship and collaboration as he successfully distributed Bikkuriman stickers to their rightful owners. The joyful conclusion demonstrated the power of collaboration to bring about positive outcomes and emotions.

The anticipation for Bikkurimen Season 2 has reached a fever pitch now. They can’t wait to see what the future holds for Hiroshi and his friends. Do you think they’ll learn more about cooperation or face more sticker problems? Everyone is wondering what happens next season and eagerly anticipating the characters’ development and adventures.

Bikkurimen Season 1 Rating

Fans will not be enticed to see the Bikkurimen anime based on its ratings. Considering how wonderful the manga was, the ratings are rather low. The fact that MyAnimeList rated Bikkurimen at 5.8 out of 10 is indicative of how disappointing the anime is in comparison to fans’ expectations.

Where to watch Bikkurimen?

You can watch the whole first season of Bikkurimen on Crunchyroll if you’re still on the fence about the show. You can find all the episodes there, and you may view them anytime you choose.

Bikkurimen Season 2 Trailer

There is still no trailer for the next season of Bikkurimen. The teaser for the next season is expected to drop later this year or maybe in early 2026, giving us a sneak peek at what’s to come.