Deadpool 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know Far

Deadpool 3 is occurring, and it’s happening in the canonical Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. The crass, fourth-wall-breaking, blood-soaked mutant is now canon alongside Captain America and Iron Man.

It’s likely to get even more perplexing to watch the Marvel movies in sequence and the X-Men movies in order, thanks to Deadpool’s introduction to the MCU. Forget about that for a second; Deadpool has always welcomed mayhem, and with Wolverine’s comeback, we’re anticipating one of the best comic book movies since, well, Deadpool 2. So, here’s everything we know about Deadpool 3 so far: the premiere date, the narrative, the actors. And Cerebro wasn’t even necessary.

Deadpool 3 Release Date

The original release date for Deadpool 3 was set for November 8, 2024, but it has since been pushed back to May 4, 2024. The original release date of September 2024 was revealed by Ryan Reynolds. However, development on this and other Phase 5 and 6 MCU developments was delayed (perhaps because of Blade’s production problems).

In spite of the strikes by the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, the film is still expected to be released in May 2024, despite director Shawn Levy’s announcement that filming wouldn’t start until 2023 at the earliest because of his other commitments.

Deadpool 3 Cast

Ryan Reynolds returns as Deadpool, and Hugh Jackman returns as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, with backing from Marvel newbies Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen and a slew of known characters in cameos. Hugh Jackman’s return was revealed by Ryan Reynolds on September 27, 2022. Even though he died in one of the best Westerns of recent years, Logan, Deadpool 3 will probably take place in an alternate timeline.

Jennifer Garner is the most recent addition to the cast. It was announced on July 7, 2023, that she would be playing Elektra again for the first time since 2005. Many more names have been bandied about, but you can read up on those rumors after our official roster.

The current roster for Deadpool 3 is as follows:

Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson/Deadpool

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine

Leslie Uggams as Blind Al

Stefan Kapicic as Colossus

Jennifer Garner as Elektra

Morena Baccarin as Vanessa

Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead

Shioli Katsuna as Yukio

Rob Delaney as Peter

Karan Soni as Dopinder

Matthew Macfadyen as an unnamed character

Liev Schreiber as Sabretooth

Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius

Emma Corrin as an unnamed villain

Deadpool 3 Plot

The movie will go “in a completely different direction” from the preceding films, actor Ryan Reynolds told Variety, though few further specifics have been revealed as of yet. The Deadpool team originally intended to adapt the X-Force comic book, which follows a covert unit of Marvel mutants as they undertake risky missions, into a feature film.

Even though this project seems to have been abandoned amid the Disney/Fox shakeup, some of its ideas may find their way into Deadpool 3. After all, the Merc with a Mouth has already attempted to put together the team once, with comically grisly results, so let’s hope the second time around goes a little smoother.

In January 2021, Reynolds stated on Twitter that Deadpool 3 was supposed to be about a road trip taken by Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman’s Logan, in the vein of the classic film Rashomon from 1950, which features multiple characters’ varying accounts of the same event. Since Disney’s purchase of Fox, that plan seemed to have been canceled, but recent social media statements from Jackman have revived speculation about a possible return for Wolverine.

Deadpool 3 Creator

In November 2020, it was announced that Emmy Award-winning twins Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin would be collaborating with Reynolds on the script for Deadpool 3.

They are famous for penning several episodes of Bob’s Burgers, a popular animated series. They also made the animated comedy show The Great North, for which they served as executive producers. Deadpool 3 will be directed by Shawn Levy, who has worked with Reynolds before. Free Guy and The Adam Project both include Reynolds and Levy in key roles.

Deadpool 3 Trailer

Deadpool 3’s first trailer won’t arrive anytime soon because the movie has no set release date or set filming start date. Two videos, neither of which contains any actual movie footage, have been released in connection with the film. The first one revealed that Hugh Jackman would be reprising his role as Wolverine, and the second one showed Ryan Reynolds and Jackman chatting at length about the movie’s plot, although the conversation was muted. This is the kind of tongue-in-cheek promotion that Deadpool 3 fans can look forward to.

Where to watch Deadpool 3?

The third installment of Deadpool will premiere in cinemas first, followed by releases on digital platforms and eventually streaming services. If you miss it in theaters or on premium VOD, you’ll have to wait a while before you can see it on Disney Plus. Deadpool films 1 and 2 are available there in the meantime.

Conclusion

Until officials say otherwise, fans of the comic antihero may count on more chimichangas and other such shenanigans. The only other fact we know is that Deadpool 3 will be released on May 3, 2024.