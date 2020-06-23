Sports

The president of the ATP pointed out against Novak Djokovic: "It is like when your children do not want to put on a helmet to ride a bicycle"

June 23, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
4 Min Read
Share it:
Novak Djokovic is now at the center of criticism (Reuters)
Novak Djokovic is now at the center of criticism (Reuters)

The president of the ATP, Andrea Gaudenzi, criticized the attitude of the tennis players during the Adria Tour, in which several players have been infected, and pointed out that it will serve to make the events safer. This Tuesday, the Serbian Novak Djokovic confirmed that it has tested positive for coronavirus, as the Bulgarian has done in the past few days Grigor Dimitrov, the Croatian Borna Coric and the Serbian Viktor Troicki, all participating in the exhibition.

Gaudenzi, in statements to the New York Times, believes that this experience will help make events safer in the future. “This is like when your kids start riding a bike and you tell them they have to put on a helmet. They tell you no, no and no. Then they get on the bike and fall off. From there they already put on the helmet ”, assured the manager. "Now we all know that we can get it easily, so we will be much more careful," he added.

The ATP announced last week the calendar for the coming months, with the resumption of the circuit on August 14 with the tournament in Washington.

Nick Kyrgios was one of those who criticized Djokovic after the news of coronavirus cases in his tournament (Reuters)
Nick Kyrgios was one of those who criticized Djokovic after the news of coronavirus cases in his tournament (Reuters)

The positive of Djokovic was informed this Tuesday, after underwent a coronavirus test in Belgrade. His children, for their part, tested negative. It is worth noting that, according to the local press, at first the athlete did not want to perform the swab despite the positive cases registered within the "Adria Tour" (The final against the Russian Andrei Rublev was suspended by this situation picture).

"Everything we did in the last month, we did it with a pure heart and sincere intent. Our tournament aimed to unite and share a message of solidarity and compassion throughout the region, "explained the athlete in a statement. In addition, he assured that he is not showing any symptoms after testing positive.

Who came to the crossroads of number 1 in the ATP ranking was also his colleague Nick Kygios. The Australian, used to constantly criticized for their behaviors on and off the courtHe took the opportunity to use that as a rematch: "My prayers to all the players who have contracted the COVID-19. Don't blame me for what I could have done that was 'irresponsible' or branded 'stupidity'. This is the last straw (or ‘takes the cake’), ”he wrote. Kyrgios. Previously, he had cited the news of the Serbian positive and had expressed "Oh boy".

READ:  After the suspension due to the coronavirus, Uruguay announced the date for the possible return of football
Djokovic and his wife, Jelena, tested positive for coronavirus (Reuters)
Djokovic and his wife, Jelena, tested positive for coronavirus (Reuters)

The publication of the 25-year-old player quotes another where there is a video of the night party in which they participated Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, Grigor Dimitrov, Filip Krajinovic and Dusan Lajovic, in addition to other people in the organization and invited by the players themselves.

While in Serbia the confinement had relaxed, it was surprising that in the Adria Tour Many activities have been carried out without respecting any of the basic rules to reduce the risk of contagion of COVID-19. There were hugs, public in the stands and there were almost no masks. A follower attacked the participants of the celebration and he decided to retweet the comment: "How silly everyone can be honestly", was the phrase that he expressed from the user @mel_maizels and to which Nick gave validity.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Adria Tour: the history of the tour and the party that Djokovic organized and ended in a wave of coronavirus infections in world tennis

With information from EFE

The telluric movement was strongly felt in Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Chilpancingo, Acapulco, Oaxaca, Morelia and Puebla

The telluric movement was strongly felt in Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Chilpancingo, Acapulco, Oaxaca, Morelia and Puebla

MORE NEWS

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.