The Ones Within Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The Japanese version of The Ones Within is dubbed Nakanohito Genome [Jikkyouchuu], and like many other series based on video games, it combines elements of humor and drama. The Ones Within chronicles the narrative of Iride Akatsuki, who was transported into the realm of the game named the famed ‘Nakanohito Genome’ when he unlocked secret material in the game.

The Ones Within was originally Osora’s manga series for the Japanese market. In 2014, the manga began being released in serial form on the Pixiv Comics website. Media Factory, a Japanese publisher, and Kadokawa Future Publishing, a brand corporation, have gathered it into 10 tankobon volumes. Thankfully, the manga series has been scanlated into English by Kirei Cake (who did the first chapter) and Träumerei Scans (who did the rest).

The Ones Within Season 2 Renewal Status

Both audiences and reviewers were impressed with the pilot episode of this series. It’s hardly a masterpiece, but it’s not bad, either. The show’s twelve episodes allowed for maximum character growth, but that wasn’t long enough. Silver Link masterfully animated this series, which contributed to it being much more pleasant. That’s why it was able to get a 6.88 out of 10 on MyAnimeList.

More than 98,000 people are part of the show’s MAL group, so it must be rather well-liked. The good news is that there is enough material for a second season of The Ones Within to be produced. As a result, it’s possible that viewers will soon see the producers renew the anime for a second season.

The Ones Within Season 2 Release Date

Despite negative reviews for the first season of the program, the online manga series on which it is based is still being updated regularly. Since we already have enough content for another season, it appears probable that we will be able to do so in the near future. The original manga has been consistently releasing two volumes every year. About eight volumes were compressed into the first season. As a result, it appears very improbable that a second season will be produced any time soon.

Due to the lack of fresh content, the publisher has not made any comments concerning the show’s future, leading us to assume that there is still time until a second season is revealed. Although the program is incredibly creative in its borrowing of ideas from other excellent anime, fans will still want to read the source manga.

If we had to guess, we’d think it’ll be somewhere in the latter half of 2024. Given the pace at which the manga is being created and the typical time required for an anime to be completed, that is fairly optimistic, honestly.

The Ones Within Story

The police in Japan have been investigating a string of mysterious disappearances of young people, but so far they have come up empty. Teen YouTuber Akatsuki Iride is known for his upbeat and sociable “Let’s Play” videos. There’s a free-to-play game he made recently called “The Ones Within: Genome” among his uploads.

Rumors circulating online indicate that after the game is completed, the player vanishes forever, but Akatsuki has no idea this is the case. The other teens he encounters there, including Karin Sarayashiki, Kaikoku Onigasaki, Himiko Inaba, Anya Kudou, Yuzu Roromori, Zakuro Oshigiri, and Makino Aikawa, are all adolescents who have been sent to a distant planet.

The eight teenagers are ushered into 13th Avenue by a mysterious man in an alpaca mask who introduces himself as “Paca,” and tells them their mission is to reach 100 million viewers by completing the game’s various stages and retrieving the “chromosome,” a keycard-like token of completion.

Those who refuse to play along are sent to the “White Room” until the rest of the players in the Avenue finish the game. From here on out, they’ll face many challenges as they attempt to complete this game, and it’s not only the game’s perilous hurdles that they have to worry about.

The Ones Within Cast

Akatsuki Iride Voiced by: Daiki Yamashita (Japanese); Justin Briner (English)

Voiced by: Daiki Yamashita (Japanese); Justin Briner (English) Karin Sarayashiki Voiced by: Akari Kitō (Japanese); Kristi Rothrock (English)

Voiced by: Akari Kitō (Japanese); Kristi Rothrock (English) Kaikoku Onigasaki Voiced by: Takuya Satō (Japanese); Aaron Campbell (English)

Voiced by: Takuya Satō (Japanese); Aaron Campbell (English) Anya Kudō Voiced by: Tasuku Hatanaka (Japanese); Travis Mullenix (English)

Voiced by: Tasuku Hatanaka (Japanese); Travis Mullenix (English) Zakuro Oshigiri Voiced by: Koki Uchiyama (Japanese); Stephen Fu (English)

Voiced by: Koki Uchiyama (Japanese); Stephen Fu (English) Himiko Inaba Voiced by: Manaka Iwami (Japanese); Kate Bristol (English)

Voiced by: Manaka Iwami (Japanese); Kate Bristol (English) Yuzu Roromori Voiced by: Kaori Nazuka (Japanese); Marissa Lenti (English)

Voiced by: Kaori Nazuka (Japanese); Marissa Lenti (English) Makino Aikawa Voiced by: Takuma Terashima (Japanese); Mark Allen Jr. (English)

Voiced by: Takuma Terashima (Japanese); Mark Allen Jr. (English) Paka Voiced by: Kenjiro Tsuda (Japanese); Ben Phillips (English)

Voiced by: Kenjiro Tsuda (Japanese); Ben Phillips (English) Kenya Kudō Voiced by: Orion Pitts

The Ones Within Season 2 Plot

Many viewers are curious as to the viability of Season 2 of The Ones Within in the absence of any recent updates on the subject. Is Season 2 of The Ones Within in the works? The chances of The Ones Within making a comeback are remote, but not impossible. The primary reason is that the first season already included the first twenty-eight out of the manga’s total of forty-eight chapters.

Although the official website claims the manga is constantly being updated, the last chapter to be published was in 2016, making it over three years after the series began. Many readers have given up hope that the next chapter will be published any time soon, if at all.

The Ones Within Season 2 Trailer

As was previously stated, the second season of the anime has not yet been greenlit. It will take longer than intended to release a trailer for the first season of The Ones Within.