Deca-Dence Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Wit Studio’s ‘Attack on Titan’ was a major factor in the rise of the post-apocalyptic subgenre in anime. With its enormous popularity, many anime producers began wandering their focus towards the sub-genre. Because of this, there have been a lot of anime about the post-apocalypse. It was at first thought that ‘Deca-Dence’ would follow in the same footsteps. Despite its use of numerous genre staples and ideas, “Deca-Dence” is not at all like “Attack on Titan.”

Everyone was blown away by ‘Deca-Dence’s’ slick animation, storyline twists, and underlying themes of capitalism and socialism. The usage of CGI is also shockingly high-quality compared to other action anime. ‘Deca-Dence’ fans who have stuck with the show this far will know that the first season has concluded. If you are one of the anime’s many devoted viewers who is eagerly anticipating the premiere of Season 2, you can find that information down below.

Deca-Dence Season 2 Renewal Status

Last summer, it surprised everyone and became one of the greatest hits. The quality of the show’s substance undoubtedly left viewers wanting more. After they finished the first season, they immediately started asking for a continuation. The renewal, however, hasn’t progressed very far thus far.

Given its widespread acceptance, approval should have been granted long ago. The ratings are up, and so are the reviews. MyAnimelist gives it a 7.44, so it’s really nice. There is yet hope for a second season of Deca-Dence since it often takes producers a long time to decide whether or not to continue an anime series. Due to the overwhelming response, the program might perhaps return.

Deca-Dence Season 2 Release Date

The release date for Deca-Dence is set for July 8, 2020. With NUT Studio behind the camera, the studio that brought you The Saga of Tanya the Evil, the program is sure to be a hit.

There are just three anime series that NUT has published so far, but The Saga of Tanya the Evil has the most dedicated fans throughout the globe. The Saga of Tanya the Evil has been renewed for a second season. The program was revived for a second season after it garnered a lot of positive feedback.

We know that the studio is already hard at work on the anime series development and that NUT will be juggling numerous projects this year. Given the odds, we expect Decadence to receive a second opportunity. We anticipate the second season of Deca-Dence to premiere in 2023 or 2024. We’ll keep you posted if there have been any changes to the expected release date.

Deca-Dence Story

Natsume, a young girl in the Deca-dence fortress city, wants to become a Gear fighter after the Gadoll assault that killed her father. She finds out that her team leader, Kaburagi, in the maintenance department is far more than he seems. Kaburagi has a covert duty to kill “bugs”, people that jeopardize Solid Quake’s activities. After learning that Natsume has been marked as deceased within the company’s records, Kaburagi decides to keep an eye on her and offers to teach her martial arts.

Deca-Dence Cast

Natsume Voiced by: Tomori Kusunoki (Japanese); Trina Nishimura (English)

Voiced by: Tomori Kusunoki (Japanese); Trina Nishimura (English) Kaburagi Voiced by: Katsuyuki Konishi (Japanese); Gabe Kunda (English)

Voiced by: Katsuyuki Konishi (Japanese); Gabe Kunda (English) Fei Voiced by: Mei Shibata (Japanese); Dani Chambers (English)

Voiced by: Mei Shibata (Japanese); Dani Chambers (English) Fennel Voiced by: Eiji Takeuchi (Japanese); Kyle Phillips (English)

Voiced by: Eiji Takeuchi (Japanese); Kyle Phillips (English) Linmei Voiced by: Yoshino Aoyama (Japanese); Kristi Rothrock (English)

Voiced by: Yoshino Aoyama (Japanese); Kristi Rothrock (English) Kurenai Voiced by: Eri Kitamura (Japanese); Morgan Garrett (English)

Voiced by: Eri Kitamura (Japanese); Morgan Garrett (English) Hugin Voiced by: Takehito Koyasu (Japanese); Barry Yandell (English)

Voiced by: Takehito Koyasu (Japanese); Barry Yandell (English) Munin Voiced by: Kotono Mitsuishi (Japanese); Tia Ballard (English)

Voiced by: Kotono Mitsuishi (Japanese); Tia Ballard (English) Minato Voiced by: Kohsuke Toriumi (Japanese); Brian Mathis (English)

Voiced by: Kohsuke Toriumi (Japanese); Brian Mathis (English) Pipe Voiced by: Eri Kitamura (Japanese); Kimberly Grace (English)

Voiced by: Eri Kitamura (Japanese); Kimberly Grace (English) Donatello Voiced by: Rikiya Koyama (Japanese); Cris George (English)

Voiced by: Rikiya Koyama (Japanese); Cris George (English) Jill Voiced by: Michiyo Murase (Japanese); Mikaela Krantz (English)

Voiced by: Michiyo Murase (Japanese); Mikaela Krantz (English) Sarkozy Voiced by: Yūji Ueda (Japanese); Ian Sinclair (English)

Voiced by: Yūji Ueda (Japanese); Ian Sinclair (English) Turkey Voiced by: Yutaka Aoyama (Japanese); Jerry Jewell (English)

Voiced by: Yutaka Aoyama (Japanese); Jerry Jewell (English) Mikey Voiced by: Taito Ban (Japanese); Clifford Chapin (English)

Deca-Dence Season 1 Ending

By the conclusion of the first season, we see Natsume and Kaaburagi face up against Gadoll Omega, the series’s toughest opponent thus far. With the fortress’ primary weapon in ruins, the task at hand has become more difficult.

Deca-Dence Season 2 Plot

The legendary figures that play such a large role in the anime series’ depiction of the setting are integral to the show’s plot. At the beginning of the narrative, we learn that recessive traits make humanity vulnerable to extinction. As the society faces a greater danger, the humans are mercilessly eliminated.

A plot based on the manga appears in the first season of the anime. We will almost certainly continue with the same plot and see what unfolds next in Season 2. Anyone who has seen the anime is aware that there is a good chance the plot will continue.

Where to watch Deca-Dence?

Both Funimation and Hulu have the first season of ‘Deca-Dence’ available with Japanese dubs and English subtitles.

Deca-Dence Age Rating

Each piece of media is assigned an age rating to specify the intended audience and the minimum age requirement for viewing. According to its intended audience, the TV-14 classification for “DecaDence” is appropriate. Anyone under the age of 14 should stay well away from it because of the adult themes it explores.

Deca-Dence Season 2: Will it ever happen?

A large number of people all around the world were impressed by the first season of the anime. Everything points to the second season of the anime being a success, from viewership to critical acclaim. Season 1’s last episode, however, suggests that the creators always planned for it to be the last in what would otherwise be an ongoing series. They tied up all the loose ends and didn’t leave much of a plot hole for Season 2 of Deca-Dence.

There’s no need to develop the plot since the finale was so wonderful on its own. The filmmaker has dropped hints about a second season, but they weren’t very encouraging. Therefore, the likelihood of a second season of the anime is slim. However, given its massive fan base, a spin-off series or movie is likely to be produced in the near future.