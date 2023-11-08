Servamp Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Because of its focus on vampires, Servamp is one of the rare anime that belong to both the action and supernatural genres. Servamp is a series aimed at the Josei demographic that tells the narrative of Mahiru Shirota, a man whose life was transformed from one of normalcy to one of deadly underworld conflicts. After picking up a cat that turned out to be a slobbering, housebound vampire, everything fell into place.

Servamp Season 2

Servamp was originally created by Strike Tanaka as a Japanese manga series. She started releasing the manga in the inaugural issue of Media Factory’s Monthly Comic Gene magazine on June 15, 2011, when it was originally named Eve and Servamps.

Currently, the chapters have been published by Kadokawa in a total of 19 tankobon volumes. Unfortunately, the manga went on hiatus in February 2017 when the author became ill. Thankfully, her health has now improved, and new chapters began appearing online on April 15, 2017.

Servamp Season 2 Renewal Status

Neither Brian’s Base nor Platinum Vision have announced the return of the show for a second season as of this writing. The studios are already considering a sequel, despite the film’s widespread acclaim and critical success. A new Servamp anime was revealed back in 2017.

Franchise devotees were thrilled by the news. Unfortunately, the new project wasn’t Season 2 of Servamp, but rather an animated film. The film adaption, Servamp: Alice in the Garden, premiered in Japanese cinemas in April 2018 but just recently reached an audience outside of Japan.

Considering that a Servamp project was canceled just recently, however, it would be premature to hope for a new season quite yet. Return times for anime series are often lengthier than those of other types of programs. Popular shows like “Psycho-Pass” and “Attack on Titan” took four or five years to come back in the past. A similar amount of time might be needed for Season 2 of Servamp. Therefore, the anime is not completely doomed. In the future, all new information will be posted here.

Servamp Season 2 Release Date

There has been no official word on whether or not SERVAMP will return for a second season. The second season has yet to be confirmed, despite the fact that there is still a great deal of material to translate from the original manga series, and that doesn’t even take into account the possibility of unique storylines.

The first season aired six years ago. While a second season of SERVAMP is feasible, given the show’s positive reception, the length of time that has transpired since the end of the first season makes it very improbable.

Servamp Story

Mahiru Shirota is just your average high school junior who enjoys the basic things in life. When he returns home one day, he discovers a black cat and takes it in, naming it Kuro. The following day, however, he learns to his dismay that the black cat is really one of the Seven Deadly Sins-representing vampires.

Sleepy Ash stands in for sloth and morphs into a cat when he’s out in the sun. Upon contacting Sleepy Ash by his new name, Mahiru unwittingly enters into a short-term contract with him. Sleepy Ash will become Mahiru’s vampire servant known as “Servamp” once he consumes his blood, and Mahiru will assume the role of “Eve” as Sleepy Ash’s master.

After this, Mahiru and Sleepy Ash (now known as Kuro) run upon a vampire named Tsubaki who introduces himself as the Servamp of Melancholy and the mysterious eighth brother of the other Servamps. Tsubaki plans to undertake a full-scale war against his six siblings, while Mahiru rallies them together to take on Tsubaki and his men.

Servamp Cast

Mahiru Shirota Voiced by: Takuma Terashima (Japanese); Clifford Chapin (English)

Voiced by: Takuma Terashima (Japanese); Clifford Chapin (English) Misono Alicein Voiced by: Hiro Shimono (Japanese); Christopher Bevins (English)

Voiced by: Hiro Shimono (Japanese); Christopher Bevins (English) Mikuni Alicein Voiced by: Tetsuya Kakihara (Japanese); Josh Grelle (English)

Voiced by: Tetsuya Kakihara (Japanese); Josh Grelle (English) Tetsu Sendagaya Voiced by: Yūki Ono (Japanese); Chris Rager (English)

Voiced by: Yūki Ono (Japanese); Chris Rager (English) Licht Jekylland Todoroki Voiced by: Nobunaga Shimazaki (Japanese); Aaron Dismuke (English)

Voiced by: Nobunaga Shimazaki (Japanese); Aaron Dismuke (English) Sleepy Ash Voiced by: Yūki Kaji (Japanese); Chuck Huber[5] (English)

Voiced by: Yūki Kaji (Japanese); Chuck Huber[5] (English) Tsubaki Voiced by: Tatsuhisa Suzuki (Japanese); Micah Solusod (English)

Voiced by: Tatsuhisa Suzuki (Japanese); Micah Solusod (English) All of Love Voiced by: Kazuma Horie (Japanese); Jerry Jewell (English)

Voiced by: Kazuma Horie (Japanese); Jerry Jewell (English) Doubt Doubt Voiced by: Kenjiro Tsuda (Japanese); Jeremy Schwartz (English)

Voiced by: Kenjiro Tsuda (Japanese); Jeremy Schwartz (English) Old Child Voiced by: Ayumu Murase (Japanese); Michelle Rojas (English)

Voiced by: Ayumu Murase (Japanese); Michelle Rojas (English) Lawless Voiced by: Ryōhei Kimura (Japanese); Ian Sinclair (English)

Voiced by: Ryōhei Kimura (Japanese); Ian Sinclair (English) The Mother Voiced by: Ami Koshimizu (Japanese); Rachel Robinson (English)

Voiced by: Ami Koshimizu (Japanese); Rachel Robinson (English) World End Voiced by: Junichi Suwabe (Japanese); Kyle Phillips (English)

Voiced by: Junichi Suwabe (Japanese); Kyle Phillips (English) Sakuya Watanuki Voiced by: Yūto Suzuki (Japanese); Brian Olvera (English)

Voiced by: Yūto Suzuki (Japanese); Brian Olvera (English) Belkia Voiced by: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Japanese); Mike McFarland (English)

Voiced by: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Japanese); Mike McFarland (English) Shamrock Voiced by: Wataru Hatano (Japanese); Justin Cook (English)

Voiced by: Wataru Hatano (Japanese); Justin Cook (English) Otogiri Voiced by: Atsumi Tanezaki (Japanese); Apphia Yu (English)

Voiced by: Atsumi Tanezaki (Japanese); Apphia Yu (English) Lilac Voiced by: Yō Taichi (Japanese); Jad Saxton (English)

Voiced by: Yō Taichi (Japanese); Jad Saxton (English) Higan Voiced by: Keiji Fujiwara (Japanese); Kent Williams (English)

Servamp Season 2 Plot

Since it is still unknown how many more chapters of the manga series the second season of SERVAMP may adopt, it is impossible to predict where it will go. In particular, we have no idea how far the second season may go, if it ever exists, owing to a general lack of knowledge.

Servamp Season 2: Is there enough source material?

Volume 15 of the Servamp manga series is presently being written, and its release is anticipated within the next few months. There are a total of fourteen volumes in the manga, however, the anime has only adapted seven of them (plus two chapters from Volume 8). That’s why there’s a perfect balance of adaptable material for the second season. In addition, as the manga is still ongoing, viewers may be treated to a third season.