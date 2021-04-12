The new and very light MacBook Air with M1 chip touching the thousand euros in Amazon, touching the historical minimum price

If you are looking for a moderate and solvent ultrabook to work on the go, Apple’s latest MacBook Air is hugely discounted at Amazon: 1025 euros with free shipping.





The recommended sale price of the new MacBook Air with M1 chip in its most basic version is 1,129 euros, but at the moment you can buy it for 1025 euros on Amazon, a reduction of more than 100 euros that leaves it very close to its minimum price historical since its launch. If you are a member of FNAC you can also get it for 1025 euros with free shipping (if you are not then only the collection is free) and 0.5% of the amount is accumulated in your account.

New Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip (13-Inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) – Space Gray (Latest Model)

The new MacBook Air with M1 chip maintains the premium, minimalist and elegant design of this Apple family, staying at a light 1.29 kilograms of weight thanks among other things to its aluminum chassis. It also has a keyboard with a Magic Keyboard scissor mechanism and Touch ID on the power button.

One of the stars of this ultrabook is its screen: 13.3 “Retina IPS LCD type with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels and 227 pixels per inch, very interesting whether we have to spend many hours working in front of it or for viewing content. In the latter case, its Dolby Atmos compatible speakers.

Between the More powerful and striking novelties of this latest model is the Apple M1 chip, which we have been able to test highlighting for power, consumption and efficiency. It also includes 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD, a solvent set for general use.

We commented at the beginning of the article that this ultrabook is very interesting for use on the go because of its lightness, but it is also very interesting for its autonomy of up to 18 hours of video playback or 15 hours of web browsing (according to Apple), which in practice means that we can carry it with us all day without having to charge it.

