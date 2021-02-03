Why a Modem is Required to Connect to the Internet?

The modem is an important device that allows you to connect to the internet. It looks like a small box that helps connect your devices such as laptops/computers to the Internet.

However, you shouldn’t confuse a router with a modem. A router provides Wi-Fi connectivity to your whole house, while a modem only connects devices connected to it to the internet.

A modem serves as a digital translator that collects information signal from your fiber, cable, or phone lines and make it accessible to your computer.

Just like most other technologies, the modem has also come a long way. Today, we have more advanced and powerful modems to use. If you are looking for a reliable modem, then you should go for Verizon approved modems.

Modem & Internet

Many of you want to know why you have to connect the modem to the internet. In this section, we will be answering that for you.

First thing first, you need a modem to make an internet connection available in your home. Unlike a router, it doesn’t direct the internet connection to all your devices such as tablets, computers, mobile phones, and others.

You connect the modem to the internet and then connect the modem to your device using an Ethernet cable. This allows you to enjoy an internet connection on that particular device. To use the internet on your devices, you need to connect the modem to the internet.

One thing to know is that not all modems are the same. There are different types of modems available out there. This includes dial-up, digital subscriber line (DSL), and cable. The type of modem you need depends on the type of internet service you have or receive. For example, if you have a DSL connection, then you need to get a DSL modem. Similarly, if your ISP offers cable internet, you need to get a cable modem and so on.

Many ISPs provide all three types of connections. In this case, it often becomes difficult to choose the right one. Also, it makes it hard for you to decide on the type of modem you need. Instead of stressing yourself, you can simply ask your ISP provider. They will tell you what type of modem you need for your internet services. Some ISPs offers modem on rent and some others sell it to users.

But renting a modem is often costly as you are required to pay monthly fees. This is why it is always better to buy a modem. The modems offered by ISPs are often basic ones. If you want a powerful modem for a faster internet connection, then you should buy it from some other place. It may cost you more, but it is worth it in the long run. Make sure you go through the reviews of the modem and the company before buying it.

Modems have existed since the beginning of the internet. They provide an effective way to access the internet. You will find many brands offering high-quality modems.