The Amazfit Bip U is a smartwatch with SpO2 and more than 60 sports modes for 46.70 euros on Amazon, its all-time low

Amazfit is a brand that little by little has been gaining a niche in the sector of smartwatches with increasingly mature devices in terms of features and software for day-to-day or physical activity recording. One of its most recent models, the Amazfit Bip U, is on sale on Amazon at 46.70 euros, its historical minimum price.





Buy the Amazfit Bip U smartwatch at the best price

With a recommended retail price of about 60 eurosOn Amazon you can get cheaper than ever with this offer that leaves the Amazfit Bip U at its historic minimum price on the platform, for 46.70 euros. It is a slight discount for a smartwatch focused on physical activity.

Amazfit Bip U Smartwatch Fitness Smart Watch 60+ Sports Modes 1.43 “Large Color Touch Screen 5 ATM Built-in GPS (SpO2) Blood Oxygen Heart Rate-Black

With an approximate weight of 31 grams and 11.4 mm thick, the Amazfit Bip U is the cheapest alternative to the Amazfit Bip U Pro model. It has a 1.43 “color TFT screen and resolution of 320 x 302 pixels. The 2.5D glass provides a streamlined curvature, and has an anti-fingerprint coating to keep it a little cleaner.

The strap it comes with is silicone, something to be expected considering that it is focused on the sports field. It does not have integrated GPS, but it takes the signal via mobile. It has BioTrack 2 PPG, spO2 sensors, and accelerometer. It is also water resistant to 5 ATM.

Dispose of PAI metric, sleep monitoring and more than 60 sports modes. Although it has the basic applications such as alarm and remote trigger for the smartphone camera, receiving notifications and some widgets, its operating system is proprietary and does not support downloading new ones, as is possible in watchOS, Tizen or Wear OS.

