The Ms. Pat Show Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The best show on BET Plus is Indeed the Ms. Pat Show, which is about to start its third season. Based on the real-life of stand-up funnyman Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams, this same show follows the main character as she tries to settle down with her family in a small town in Indiana within a week of leaving Atlanta as a drug dealer and being sent to prison.

The uncensored family sitcom pushes its MA-14 rating to the limit. It feels like a unique mix of All in the Family, Roseanne, and The Fresh Prince of Bel-story Air’s of a city fish out of water. The Ms. Pat Show has been praised for mixing laugh-out-loud comedy with serious social commentary, and in 2022, it was even nominated for an Emmy.

Based on Ms. Pat’s amazing real-life journey, the above critically acclaimed “grown-folks sitcom” tells the tale of Pat, a dance mom as well as an erstwhile convicted felon from the inner city of Atlanta who moved to the suburbs of Indiana with her loving family.

The show follows Pat and her family as they deal with the ups and downs of life. We’ve watched them change and get better, and now it’s time for them to grow.

In Season 3, Ms. Pat goes on a tour to open one of her favorite comedians, and nothing will stop her… Except maybe for her kids, who will need to learn how and where to depend on themself and each other. They will be on both Medicaid as well as Blue Cross.

Denise, her sister, is her assistant and manager. She needs to take care of herself as she does for others. Terry, her husband, needs to learn that it’s acceptable to request assistance and support. And even Pat, who has to figure out how to balance her family and Helen’s newfound fame.

The BET+ original shows have had a great year, and now all eyes are on The Ms. Pat Show season 3. The full second season of The Ms. Pat Show came out in August 2022, not long after the first season was nominated for just an Emmy.

From what production company Jordan E. Cooper, as well as a stand-up comedian and leading lady Ms. Pat, have to say, it’s clear that The Ms. Pat Show still has a bright future.

The Ms. Pat Show is based on a made-up version of Ms. Pat’s own life when she moved from Atlanta to a conservative, all-white neighborhood in Indiana. As Ms. Pat as well as her husband, Terry, and their family get used to their new home, they face several problems.

The second season of The Ms. Pat Show comes to an end on a cliffhanger when it is disclosed that Ms. Pat got pregnant and had an abortion. Terry now has to deal with this news as well as his beliefs.

The Ms. Pat Show Season 3 Release Date

On Thursday, February 23, 2023, all of season 3 of The Ms. Pat Show will be available on BET Plus.

The Ms. Pat Show Season 3 Cast

We haven’t heard anything official yet about who will be in season 3. On the contrary, hand, if we look at the casts of seasons past, we can guess that many of the series’ characters will be in the second season of The Ms. Pat Show. The following characters first appeared in earlier seasons as recurring characters and joined the show in season 3.

Briyana Guadalupe is portrayed by Janelle.

Vince Swann is represented by Brandon.

Patricia Williams is performed by Patricia Carson.

Bernard Calloway in the role of Terry Carson.

Tami Roman is presented by Denise Ford.

Theodore Barnes is played by Junebug Carson.

Gavin Bedell is featured by Ryan Patterson.

Nicholas Ryan Hernandez in the role of Sergio.

The Ms. Pat Show Season 3 Trailer

The Ms. Pat Show Season 3 Rating

The rating of a program is looked at by everyone. Most of the time, the ratings are indeed the best way to tell if a show will be renewed or not. The higher this same rating, the more likely it is that the person will make it. IMDb gives the show an excellent grade of 8.2/10, and Rotten Tomatoes says that 98% of people liked it.

The Ms. Pat Show Season 3 Review

I thought this show was pretty funny. It reminded me of when Rosanne met the Jeffersons inside the hood, but those who went to the outer suburbs. I didn’t plan to watch the whole season in one sitting. I chose to watch one further episode after each one. I often went back to listen to a joke or incident again.

I even watched some episodes twice. I also knew some of the people who told the stories. I thought the show was important. They all have great chemistry, but Ms. Pat and Tami have me believing they are real sisters. When I first started watching the show, I didn’t know that Tami Roman was in it.

The pleasant surprise was seeing her. I’ve been a big fan since The Real World. I couldn’t wait to tell everyone about how great the show was.

The Ms. Pat Show Season 3 Plot

During the last period of The Ms. Pat Show, there were a lot of unfinished stories. The biggest one is that Ms. Pat and Terry had a big fight.

The main character of the show was making progress toward her goal of becoming a stand-up comedian when she found out she was pregnant. This made Terry angry.

As Ms. Pat starts to tour as just a stand-up comedian, Season 3 will show how that fight changed things. Denise also starts to give in to the trauma she experienced as a child and relapses. While that is going on, Ashley will need to deal with the fact that her girlfriend cheated on her.

Here’s a quick summary of what happens in BET: “Ms. Pat receives to tour alongside one of her favorite comedians, but she still has to deal with her crazy family.”

Ms. Pat’s show is a new-style sitcom that is both surprising and refreshing. It is a show that makes you fall for it no matter what you do. The plot and screenplay are both well-written, and Ms. Pat’s sense of humor is what makes the story go.

In this series, Ms. Pat, a street-smart woman who lives in the center of America as just an unlikely Suburban Mom, is the main character. This series is kind of like Ms. Pat’s autobiography, but it has a funny side to it.

In the country in the middle of the United States, she has to deal with many social and personal problems. Racism is a big one, but everyone knows that she is a happy person.

The show has been filmed in Plainfield, Indiana, which is where Ms. Pat grew up. The story is about the Carson family. Each member has their problems, and the show looks into and helps explain all of them.

Pat is the same age as Archie Bunker, and it’s hard for him to live in a conservative town in Indiana with new and loose rules.

Pat still cares about her family, and the fact that she is open-minded helps her be successful as a Black woman inside a white community. Ms. Pat Show is full of unexpected things, and season 3 will be about Pat and Terry’s disagreement over her choice as well as his views on abortion.

Some possible themes are Denise’s struggle with addiction and Ashley’s problems with relationships now since her fiance betrays her.

The show often talks about controversial topics such as child sexual abuse, racism, drug dependency, and abortion. Williams does this in style by giving the characters a safe place to have true, uncensored conversations that are good for the audience and, often, for herself.

Even though the episodes of A Ms. Pat Show aren’t always predictable, each season often has a clearer, bigger theme. The Ms.

Pat Show will focus on how Pat and Terry don’t agree about her choice and how he feels about abortion. Denise’s struggles with addiction and Ashley’s problems in love after her husband lied to her are also things that might be expected to happen.