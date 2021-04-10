My Hero Academia: Cosplayer imagines Yaoyorozu’s future look as a hero

Like many of the other hopeful future heroes featured alongside Izuku Midoriya as part of Class 1-A, Momo Yaoyorozu quickly became a fan favorite as she began to get more involved in some of the fierce battles of My Hero Academia.

Although it is relegated to the background most of the time in the anime, there are few occasions when he is allowed to shine as the series highlights his strength as a strategist and leader on the field. These moments help paint a very hopeful pro hero future for Momo.

Although My Hero Academia itself is struggling over what professional heroes will look like in the future, fans have taken it into their own hands to imagine the future of young heroes. Artist @haneame_cos has taken this to a new level by bringing a bolder look for Momo Yaoyorozu to life with a cosplay amazing:

Photo: @haneame_cos on Instagram (Momo Yaoyorozu)

Fortunately, Momo Yaoyorozu will have another great opportunity to shine on the series quite soon. The fifth season of Boku no Hero Academia is already underway as part of the spring 2021 new anime release schedule, and with this long-awaited return comes a series of unique battles between classes 1-A and 1-B.

The two courses of heroes will test their respective growth against each other, so the first major arc of the season will highlight Class 1-A and 1-B students who are rarely seen in action.

Whether or not the anime will explore beyond the events of the joint training arc that begins with the next episode has not been revealed yet, but with 25 episodes scheduled for the season (which coincide with the three above) there is a good chance that you will see two main arches of the manga original from Kohei Horikoshi.

Watch anime My Hero Academia season 5 online

The Truth News It reminds you that the My Hero Academia anime is available on the Crunchyroll and Funimation platforms, while Netflix and Prime Video have the first film in the Two Heroes franchise in their catalogs.

Get the latest details from the anime world. Follow us on Google News, Facebook and Twitter to stay informed. Kill ne!