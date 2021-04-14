The most elegant and lightest version of Huawei Watch GT2 at 109 euros on Amazon, a historic low price!

One of the smart watches with the best quality price on the market is at a bargain price in its most urban and compact version: the Huawei Watch GT2 with 42 mm case and white strap for 109 euros on Amazon, historical minimum price.





With a launch price of 199 euros, the usual thing is to find it for 50 euros less (in fact it is the price at which it is right now on the official website), but on Amazon this more compact version and with more elegant lines is much cheaper. : 109 euros Smartwatch-Monitoring% C3% B3n / dp / B07XL3QD7L /? Tag = xataka-21) with free shipping.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 is a smartwatch that draws attention due to its attractive design and finishes, and it is also available in various colors and designs to suit different profiles. This particular model is smaller and with elegant lines, constituting an interesting option for women.

When we tested it, what we liked the most was its autonomy of about two weeks, the quality of its 1.2-inch AMOLED screen, the attractiveness and resistance of its lines and materials, and the precision of its pulse measurement. It has a Kirin A1 processor, heart rate sensor, GPS, Bluetooth 5.1 and water resistance up to 5 atmospheres.

