Nintendo Switch could be in short supply this year 2021

The president of Nintendo, Shuntaro Furukawa, has warned that although the company has been able to provide the necessary materials for the immediate production of Nintendo Switch, there is a problem with the necessary semiconductors and it could suffer in 2021.

As reported in VGC, Furukawa has spoken with Nikkei about the global shortage of semiconductors, which has already caused problems for PS5, Xbox Series X / S, graphics cards, and many other hardware items.

“We have been able to secure the necessary materials for the immediate production of semiconductors for the Switch,” said Furukawa. “However, in Japan and other countries the demand has been very strong at the beginning of the year, and we may have a shortage in some stores in the future.”

“It is difficult to know how we are going to deal with this, but in some cases we may not be able to prepare for requests.”

Nintendo has grappled with a semiconductor shortage for some time, especially during the growing demand for the console during the COVID 19 pandemic, made worse by speculators misusing stock to profit.

And while Nintendo has yet to confirm its existence, this also makes us wonder how it will be able to maintain the current production of Switch, Switch Lite and the possible Nintendo Switch Pro (as people like to call it although we do not know about its existence yet).

Will we have a 4K and generally improved version this Christmas? It seems that version 12.0 of the software already refers to it and we did not know …