UPI Bug in Truecaller New Update, Later Apologies

Recently, Truecaller Android App is new version updates is clicked on the Google Play Store. The concern with the new version 10.41.6 is, it generates the UPI Accounts Automatically for ICICI Banks. And it is creating it without any permission from the user.

UPI is directly connected with the Bank Accounts. Due to Automatic Account Creation it the biggest privacy threat for ICICI Bank Customer. Another Reports Saying That Truecaller reads the Message Automatically, and this message is used to create the credit score. In this operation, Truecaller Never Ask User, without customers permission it is giving the data for credit score.

Truecaller Officials Receives the many reports related to the automatic message by truecaller. After Complaints from the user, and Truecaller spread the statement that they have withdrawn the update from the Google Playstore. Further, they have included that this problem occurs with the bug. The company is trying to fix this bug. Also, the Company is de-registered all user, for their accounts are automatically created.

After the week CEO Alan Mamedi is coming up with the Apology Post. He responded in the Tweet. Tuesday evening he posted. He Addresses the Truecaller user regarding this issue. He Apologies, and also on behalf of the co-founder Nami Zarrinhalam.

These two co-founders are apologized that this because of the bug in code. On Twitter, he writes, “We all at Truecaller feel bad this even happened in the first place” Due to bug 0.12 percents user are affected in India.

Mamedi Included about the UPI Account Set up and then none user asked for the “verify their debit card or enter an OTP or create a UPI pin, which means that the process never finished.” The bug is fixed and now users are safe from UPI Creation of user.

He also clarifies about the credit scoring. He Says, “Truecaller only looks at users’ transactional messages and that’s also only when the user applies for a loan.”