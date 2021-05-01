The Morning Show Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

The series The Morning Show is also known as Morning Wars. It is a drama series. It is based on a non-fictional book named Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV by Brian Stelter.

The series The Morning Show is not yet renewed for the second season but it will soon be done. Let’s get the complete detail about the series The Morning Show Season 2.

The Morning Show Season 2 Plot

Maybe the story of The Morning Show Season 1 will continue in the upcoming The Morning Show Season 2.

Jayb Carson created the series The Morning Show and Kerry Ehrin developed it. Carter Burwell gave the music in the series The Morning Show.

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Ehrin, Michael Ellenberg, Mimi Leder, Kristin Hahn, and Lauren Levy Neustadter were the executive producers of the series The Morning Show.

The Morning Show Season 1 includes ten episodes and Season 2 will also include ten episodes.

Michael Grady and David Lanzenberg did the cinematography of the series The Morning Show. The series The Morning Show was made under Echo Films, Media Res, Kerry Ehrin Productions, and Hello Sunshine. Apple Inc. distributed the series The Morning Show.

Maybe the cast of The Morning Show Season 1 will come back in the upcoming Season 2. Let’s see the expected cast of the series The Morning Show Season 2.

The Morning Show Season 2 Cast:

Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison Mark Duplass as Charlie “Chip” Black Nestor Carbonell as Yanko Flores Karen Pittman as Mia Jordan Bel Powley as Claire Conway Desean Terry as Daniel Henderson Jack Davenport as Jason Craig Steve Carell as Mitch Kessler

The Morning Show Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of The Morning Show Season 2 is not revealed yet. So, we all have to wait for a little for the announcement of the release date of the second season of the series The Morning Show.

Let’s watch the trailer of the series The Morning Show Season 2.

The Morning Show Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of the second season of the series The Morning Show is not released yet. Find The Morning Show Season 2’s trailer below.

