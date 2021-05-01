The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Release Date and everything you need to know

When season four launched on the platform of Hulu, fans got to know that there will be a final season which is season five of this show.

This show is very special to fan’s hearts because the show was so good and amazing that it was nominated multiple times for Emmy awards and also they won the awards. The story of this series is amazing and all four parts are just outstanding.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Cast

The fifth season is all set to get back with its amazing cast members starting with the lead role done by Elizabeth Moss who is June Osborne and fans love her so much. This time Moss will be the creative one as per the news channel and also will have directorial obligations as well.

The actress dropped this news in Dec 2020 before the release of the fourth season, the show reportedly started this year earlier in January, and now it is set back to bring the season at its best level.

Also, cast members who are returning are Joseph Fiennes as Fred Waterford, Madeline Brewer as Janine, Alexis Bledel as Emily, Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford, Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia.

And the members who are not yet confirmed but will soon get to know whoever is involving in this series are Olatunde Olateju Olaolorun “O. T.” Fagbenle as Luke, Max Minghella as Nick, Samira Wiley as Moira, Bradley Whitford as Commander Lawrence, and Amanda Brugel as Rita.

Everyone’s most favorite Sam Jaeger is expected to bring back his arrival and also he is dropping some hints on Instagram for his fans.

Also, he will be coming as Mark Tuello, fans are super excited about this and they are eagerly waiting for this series to launch now.

The Testament Spin-Off

According to the sources, Bruce Miller is taking a Spin-off series to this series’s title, which will be “The Testament” and the story will be based on Margaret Atwood’s novel. And also this is confirmed that Bruce Miller will be the producer and head writer of this show and for this season.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Release Date

Yes the show is completing its shooting and filming and is expected to complete by late 2021 and the launching date of this season is expected on its 6th anniversary which is on April 26th, maybe next year 2022!

The show is now available with its previous season on the Hulu application so now you can go binge-watch if you have not.