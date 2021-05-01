Them Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – The Latest News

It is a horror drama anthology television series. The series has won SXSW Film Festival Audience Award in 2021.

The series Them got 7.2 out of 10 on IMDb. The announcement of the second season of the series Them will soon be made. Let’s get all the details about Them Season 2.

Them Season 2:

The series Them set in 1953. It follows the story of a black family. It is the time of second great migration. They shifts to Los Angeles from North Carolina.

Little Marvin created the series Them. Dominic Orlando and Michael Nelson produced the series Them. Little Marvin, David Matthews, Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, Lena Waithe, Don Kurt, Nelson Cragg, Larysa Kondracki, and Michael Connolly were the executive producers of the series Them.

Checco Varese, Xavier Grobet, and Suki Medencevic did the cinematography of the series Them. Jeff Israel, David Kashevaroff, Kevin D. Ross, Genevieve Butler, Daniel Downer III, Andrew Parkhurst, and Daniel Williams edited the series Them.

The series Them was completed under Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios, Vertigo Entertainment, Hillman Grad Productions, and Odd Man Out. Amazon Studios distributed the series Them. Let’s see the cast of Them Season 2. Maybe the cast of Them Season 1 will repeat in Season 2.

Them Season 2 Cast:

Deborah Ayorinde as Livia “Lucky” Emory Ashley Thomas as Henry Emory Alison Pill as Elizabeth “Betty’ Wendell Shahadi Wright Joseph as Ruby Lee Emory Melody Hurd as Gracie Emory Ryan Kwanten as George Bell Dale Dickey as The Woman Liam McIntyre as Clarke Wendell Lindsey Kraft as Midge Pruitt Pat Healy as Marty Dixon Brooke Smith as Helen Koistra Malcolm Mays as Clavin John Patrick Jordan as Earl Dirk Rogers as Miss Vera Abbie Cobb as Nat Dixon

Them Season 2 Release Date:

Them Season 2 is not confirmed yet and the release date of Them Season 2 is not declared yet. If we get any update about it, we will add it here.

Them Season 1 was released on 9th April 2021 on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Them Season 2 will also be released on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video will soon renew the series Them for the second season. Let’s talk about the trailer of Them Season 2.

Them Season 2 Trailer:

Find the trailer of Them Season 1. The trailer of Them Season 2 is not released yet.

