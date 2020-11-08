The Mandalorian and that reference to Ant-Man in the episode directed by Peyton Reed

For Star Wars fans, Friday is THE day of the week, at least until all the episodes of the second season of The Mandalorian arrive on Disney +. And this Friday in particular he also wanted to wink at the fans of the MCU with a reference to the saga of Ant-Man.

The second episode of the second season of The Mandalorian, entitled The Passenger, was in fact directed by Peyton Reed (and written by Jon Favreau, another member of the MCU), director and screenwriter of the first two chapters of the MCU dedicated to the character of Ant-Man, and about to start shooting also the third (which already promises to be particularly interesting, as will also see Jonathan Majors as Kang The Conqueror).

And it is during one scene of this episode that we can see a rather familiar figure …

The moment Mando (Pedro Pascal) finds Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris) by stopping at the cellar on the way to Mos Eisley. The latter, however, is intent on playing cards with Dr. Mandible, an alien who looks like a giant ant (Anthony, is that you?). In our gallery you will find the image related to the scene.

But this isn’t the first time an MCU director has managed to insert some easter egg from the other popular Disney franchise he’s a part of (Yep, Taika Waititi, let’s talk about you).

After all, however, you know, at Disney “This is the way“.

The next episode of The Mandalorian will be available Friday, November 13 on Disney +.