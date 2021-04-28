PS5 updates its firmware with improvements for system performance

On April 14, 2021, PS5 received its first major firmware update. And with it came some of the most anticipated features by users from the console. from the possibility of store games on external USB devices, up to compatibility to use Share Play with PS4 users (even letting them try some games), the truth is that the patch came loaded with great news.

As well, today PlayStation 5 receives a new update. And although in this case the list of changes is rather concise, it is a patch that improves various aspects of console performance. Keep reading and we will tell you all the details.

As reported by Wccftech, official patch notes they can be found on the PlayStation support page. However, they are extremely short. To the point that it is not specified at any time which improvements are actually applied at the performance level.

This is what the description says that we can find: “This system software update improves system performance.”. The positive is that it is a patch that it barely takes up 900 MB, so you can download and install it in a matter of minutes.

In other news about PlayStation in general and PS5 in particular, we remind you that this week it comes to the Returnal market. This will happen next Friday, April 30, 2021, at which time we will discover if the new Housemarque becomes or not one of the best PS5 exclusives till the date.

Y in June will come Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart. The fact is that the title of Insomniac Games received yesterday a small update. It was through a trailer with gameplay, as well as the revelation of the name of the new female Lombax: Rivet. Oh and Thursday at 11:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time), habrá State of Play of the game.