Entertainment

The Italian Job: Mark Wahlberg vomited on set, reveals Charlize Theron: that's why

July 26, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

There is no peace for poor Mark Wahlberg: after being teased by Chris Pratt for his allergies Charlize Theron also arrives to tell an unpleasant detail about him while he was on the set of The Italian Job.

The two worked side by side in the 2003 film, but it seems that the actress had much more fun than he did stunts with the Mini Cooper and the cars present. The opportunity to star in such an action film was an opportunity that did not pass up, enjoying the opportunity to often perform first-person stunts, without the help of stunt doubles. Something that instead remained indigestible to Wahlberg, as Theron revealed in an interview for IGN:

"I vividly remember when Mark Wahlberg, in the middle of our training session, pulled up the car and vomited with nausea due to the execution of the 360 ​​".

READ:  S.J. Clarkson to direct new Marvel movie for Sony

In the film there are many reckless sequences that see the two protagonists, but perform the famous tours on the spot he didn't really like the actor. Who knows if in the end he overcame it or if he was traumatized by the experience.

The beauty is that Charlize Theron has accused certain producers of action films precisely because they did not consider it on the same level as their male colleagues and they planned extra training sessions for her. Despite everything, he had no problems even in the most demanding sessions.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.