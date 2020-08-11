the historic wrestler rival of Hulk Hogan and Undertaker

Share it:

There disappearance of James Harris has already saddened the wrestling world. Known under the pseudonym of Kamala, the wrestler faced the most important champions of the golden age of sport and also participated in many matches for the WWE.

The company immediately wanted to make its fans feel its closeness by publishing a statement on the matter: "WWE has sadly learned that James Harris, known to WWE fans as Kamala, passed away at the age of 70. With his frighteningly painted face by Kamala, Harris fought against the biggest stars in sports history, including Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker and Andre the Giant. He terrified opponents and thrilled audiences in World Class Championship Wrestling, WCW and WWE through 2006. WWE extends condolences to family, friends and fans".

His debut took place in 1978 and after working for various companies he managed to enter the WWE in 1984, and then retired permanently in the early 2000s. The company also wanted to dedicate a series of photos to him that celebrate his most important moments, and as you can see, his gimmick was focused on representing a fearsome Ugandan warrior. The causes of death have not been officially disclosed, but on the web there is talk of complications due to the Coronavirus.

