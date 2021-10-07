“I’m not fat, I’m rich,” Karol G Respond To Her Haters!!

Maria Rivera
The Colombian singer faces those haters who criticize her body.

Not only Anuel AA but millions of men have fallen hypnotized before the prominent curves of Karol G. However, it has not been missing from media, Fans who have criticized her for her weight.

Having this Rude Comments, the urban music star replied in a video her feeling. In this clip, you can see a friend of the singer who defends Karol’s voluptuous body, while she models in shorts and bra.

She says: “Fat, No my love, I’m rich, rich from where to grab … no, seriously, leave the stereotypes. Everyone is as they want to be, and you don’t know about anyone”. Meanwhile, Karol G continues his tour, sharing the stage in several concerts with Gloria Trevi.

