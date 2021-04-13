Boruto: Naruto Next Generations estrena la forma Karma de Jigen

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations debuted with his own Karma de Jigen with the newest episode of the series. After introducing Kawaki at the anime With the original Vessel arc, the show is now entering a new child-centered arc.

Known as the “Kawaki: Clash with Kara” arc, this newest arc in the series will see the anime adapting the manga original de Masashi Kishimoto much closer and this means that some important revelations are on the way as we Kawaki and Boruto learn more about their shared Karma marks and powers.

The newest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations kicks off this series of big reveals for Karma and his abilities when Kawaki opens up to Boruto about how he ended up with Karma in the first place.

Why does Jigen want to kidnap Kawaki?

As episode 194 of the anime demonstrates, Jigen had been crafting Kawaki as a potential vessel for the power of Karma and his experiment to implant that power within him had resulted in the debut of his own Karma in the anime series. The Truth News share the scene below:

Boruto 194 spoilers continue!

Episode 194 of the anime takes the first step in this new Kawaki-centric arc, as he and Boruto are now forced to live together in the Uzumaki house under the supervision of Naruto. Children have trouble seeing eye to eye, but the two also understand that to learn more about their power of Karma they need to work together.

As a show of good faith, Kawaki asks how Boruto got his own Karma and was surprised to learn that Kara was not involved. Kawaki then reveals through a flashback (after his first encounter with Jigen explored in a previous episode) that he had obtained his directly from Jigen.

This triggered Jigen’s own Karma transformation, and it was during an experiment in which Kawaki was the only survivor. He reveals that he woke up with Karma shortly after not really knowing why he survived, but the most concerning thing is Jigen.

Kawaki’s arc has original anime content

Jigen’s own Karma power is probably more developed than Kawaki’s, and after seeing what that power is capable of, it makes Jigen even more fearsome. But what do you think of all this? Boruto: Naruto Next Generations releases new episodes weekly on Crunchyroll.

Get the latest details from the anime world. Follow us on Google News, Facebook and Twitter to stay informed. Kill ne!