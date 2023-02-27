The Great Christmas Light Fight Season 11 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The Great Christmas Light Fight is indeed an American reality TV show that started on ABC on December 9, 2013. As part of ABC’s holiday schedule, the series is usually shown in a double-run of 2 hours episodes on Mondays for the initial three weeks of December.

ABC makes sure the lights stay on. Has the TV show The Great Christmas Light Fight been canceled or picked up for an 11th season?

The Great Christmas Light Fight is here to help you decorate for the holidays. This ABC holiday classic pits friends and family against each other to see who can make the most amazing holiday light displays. In the Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas movies, we see amazing light displays. Now it’s time to enjoy them in real life.

In Manteca, California, the Maan family puts on a dazzling as well as awe-inspiring light show that combines traditional Christmas lights with the Indian Deepavali Festival of Lights. Their display has more than 50,000 pixels.

As well as the Lunsford family continues the family tradition of making a beautiful light show on their 90-acre farm in Bowman, Georgia. The farm has belonged to the family since the 1700s.

The Great Christmas Light Fight Season 11 Release Date

Before the tenth season of The Great Christmas Light Fight started, ABC announced that the show would be back for an 11th season in 2023. We still don’t know how many episodes there will be or other details, but we should know within the next few months.

The Great Christmas Light Fight Season 11 Cast

Carter Oosterhouse was birthed in Traverse City, Michigan, and used to be a model. He used to be a carpenter, but now he is a TV host.

He has been on many popular TV shows, like Million Dollar Rooms, Celebrity Motor Homes, Trading Spaces, and Red Hot & Green. Carter most recently led FYI’s Rowhouse Showdown. He will now be the host of The Great Christmas Light Fight.

Taniya Nayak, on the other hand, is one of the best interior designers in the country. She is a member of HGTV and Food Network as a design expert. Taniya Nayak Design, Inc., which is based in Boston, is her company. Taniya has been on several home improvement shows, such as Restaurant: Impossible and Destination Design.

Fremantle is the company that puts on The Great Christmas Light Fight. The executive producers of the show are Max Swedlow, Brady Connell, and Felicia Aaron White.

The Great Christmas Light Fight Season 11 Trailer

No, the official Season 11 trailer has not come out yet because the release date has not been set. Watch for an exclusive sneak peek of the exhibition below until then:

The Great Christmas Light Fight Season 11 Plot

The Great Halloween Fright Fight, a Halloween-themed episode of the show that aired on October 28, 2014, was called The Great Halloween Fright Fight. This episode’s judging criteria were the same as those for regular Christmas episodes: overall design, Halloween spirit, and creativity.

Fremantle makes The Good Christmas Light Fight, a show that was additionally picked up for an 11th season. The show is run by Brady Connell, Max Swedlow, and Felicia Aaron White, who are the executive producers.