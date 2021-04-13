Napoli Comicon 2021/2022, announced a new edition: dates and all the news

In June 2020, the organization of Napoli Comicon was forced to postpone the annual edition due to the inconvenience created by the health emergency, postponing the event to 2021. Today, the official website of the fair is finally back to talk of the event, revealing that Napoli Comicon will return directly next year with the 2022 edition.

“Dear Comiconians, we miss you“, we read on the official website.”Thinking that we won’t be able to hug each other this year and be together for four whole days is hard to believe, but thanks to your affection and energy we have remained positive and confident. For this today we announce the dates of the next COMICON: 22 – 25 April 2022, an edition – the twenty-second – that, trust me, you will not forget!“.

The next edition of the Napoli Comicon will therefore be held in the spring of 2022, from Friday 22 to Monday 25 April. Fortunately, however, the news is not over, given that to deceive the long wait, the organization has decided to prepare some surprises. In fact, over the next few months there will be a series of special mini-events:

On April 21st the “PopRadar” video column starts again, with a new season led by Instagrammer Petunia Ollister;

On Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd May 2021 the live shows of the “Comicon Day Live Online”, a double day of online events in the traditional Comicon period;

From July until the end of the year, there will be new “Comicon Extra” exhibitions and events.

Finally, the organization announced that negotiations are currently underway with the Government and the Campania region for organize a face-to-face event in July 2021. In the event that the event is confirmed, all holders of a 2020 subscription (which we remind you to be valid also for 2022) will be able to participate for free, always net of the various limitations imposed by national and regional bodies. Information on the validity and refunds of tickets already purchased will also be shared soon.