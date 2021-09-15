Ozark season 3 Netflix – All Important Things You Missed

The Byrde family are back and running into more trouble when Ozark returns to Netflix for its third season. Ozark is returning for season 3 on Netflix! Ten new episodes of the show will arrive on the streaming service next year.

Star Jason Bateman, who will be directing the first two episodes of the third season, announced the initial renewal news over on Twitter towards the back end of 2018 :

“I’m happy for me, but concerned for Marty,” Bateman wrote.

As long as there’s an audience for the crime drama series, there is no reason to end this series. The team behind Ozarkhave a five-year plan set out, but they seem open to extending the story beyond that. “We’ve always talked about it as five seasons. ‘It could be four, and it could be seven .but that always seemed like a good number to us,” Showrunner Chris Mundy gives this statement said at the Milken Global Conference in Beverly Hills back in April.

Ozark season 3 release date

Ozark started filming its third season over in Georgia in May, and production on season 3 will continue until October, which means the series won’t return to Netflix UK until 2020. Sorry!

Ozark season 3 plot

According to the cast and showrunner Mundy, Marty and Wendy will be “struggling with their power dynamic and ‘dealing with outside forces'” when season 3 kicks off, as Wendy’s brother, “who we’ve hinted at the first couple years as having some mental illness in the past” will be “a very destabilizing factor” for the pair. In season 2, Marty (Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) got into the casino business to try and scrounge up some cash for the cartel. Very little has been revealed about season 3’s story yet, but we’re keeping an eye out.

Ozark season 3 cast

Bateman will be back as Marty Byrde, naturally, as well Linney as Wendy, and Ruth Langmore as Julia Gardner. A recent casting call for the production asked for upscale shoppers, families and loads of extras for a casino shoot – let your mind run, er, wild. So, guys, that’s all about The Ozark season 3 which is going to make you wait for it. But as said, the more you wait, the better you get.

So, Happy Waiting