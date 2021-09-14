The Great British Baking Show Netflix next Friday

The Great British Baking Show

It’s finally cooling down, and the PSL will return to local Starbucks menu’s tomorrow, so it’s time to dust off that trifle dish and pull the pastry bags out of storage because another season of the Great British Baking Show is headed to Netflix next Friday, August 30, just in time for Labor Day weekend.

Unlike previous years, where all the season’s episodes were available on launch day, this time around Netflix will be adding one new chapter each week, just three days after the premiere in the UK on Channel 4. This means that, for the first time, pastry fans on both sides of the Atlantic will get to follow all the action in the Big White Tent at the same time. Albeit with a three-day delay.

The Great British Baking Show is known as The Great British Bake-Off in the UK (because in the United States, the term “Bake-Off” is owned by Pillsbury). The Great British Bake-Off Season 10 will premiere on Channel 4 on August 27. Channel 4 and Love Productions have already revealed the new bakers, which include a 28-year-old geography teacher named Alice and two twenty-year-olds.

It is, in fact, the youngest cast ever. Hosts Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding will return, along with judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. The original hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins and judge Mary Berry declined to follow the show when it made the jump from the BBC to Channel 4 in 2017.

This new weekly roll-out plan for The Great British Baking Show has its pros and cons for American fans. On the one hand, American viewers will get new episodes sooner rather than later. On the other, Americans are used to binging the show. Still, it’s exciting. Netflix has debuted new episodes of series before, but this is one of the first genuinely high-profile imports to get the weekly treatment. Big news for Anglophiles hungry for their favorite shows to cross the pond sooner rather than later.

For more on what to expect from the new episodes, including a full breakdown of the cast, check out Eater London’s guide to the series.

Till then, Happy Baking.