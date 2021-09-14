The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance release on Netflix

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

For all those who remember Jim Henson’s iconic film, “The Dark Crystal”, there is a new reason to get excited. The prequel to The Dark Crystal is all set for release on Netflix. The first season of “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” premieres on the 30th of August 2019. It will contain a total of 10 episodes.

This show is a prequel and explores the original world created for the film. We all fell in love with the planet of Thra, and now it is up to a trio of three brave Gelflings Rian, Deet, and Brea to save their world. Thra is on the verge of darkness as ambitious Skeksis’ hide a horrifying secret behind their power.

Apart from the exciting plot, the show promises a visual feast, stunning design, advanced puppetry with a fantastic voice cast that will leave you amazed. The show has avoided computer animation except for removing the puppeteers using green screens.

The main characters include Taron Egerton as Rian, Nathalie Emmanuel as Deet, Anya Taylor-Joy as Brea and Donna Kimball as Aughra. The various roles of the Gelflings are voiced by Eddie Izzard, Helena Bonham Carter, Lena Headey, Alicia Vikander, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Caitriona Balfe, and Natalie Dormer among others. The Skeksis’ include Jason Isaacs, Mark Hamill, Simon Pegg, Awkwafina, Benedict Wong, Harvey Fierstein, and Andy Samberg.

The trailer opens up with landscapes of the planet Thra followed by Deet receiving a prophecy. The prophecy states that Thra is dying due to the Darkening. A confused Deet is given terrifying answers to her questions. Rushing back after learning about the greed of the Skeksis’, she is faced with a challenge to end this plague before it brings an end to Thra as we know it. Their trio of unlikely heroes is shown to work up the fires of rebellion as they battle to bring an end to the corruption of the Skeksis’.

A battle of epic proportions in this equally mind-boggling world will bring delight to everyone. For those of you who haven’t watched ‘The Dark Crystal’, I suggest you watch it. “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” will only serve to please your senses further. It is an opportunity you shouldn’t miss.