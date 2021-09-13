Marriage Story

Marriage story is a soon to be releasing Netflix Original comedy-drama movie written and directed by Noah Baumbach. Marriage story, by Noah Baumbach starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver as leads, is expected to release this fall.

When is the release date of Marriage Story?

The comedy-drama by Noah will have its world premiere at Venice Film Festival on 29th August 2019, Toronto International Film Festival on 8th September and finally at the New York Film Festival on 4th October 2019. The movie will be digitally released in October 2019. The making of Marriage Story started on 15th January 2018 and was concluded in April. Due to the busy schedules of the protagonists, the movie has been on ice. As soon as the movie is available on Netflix, it will be accessible to all the regions around the globe.

What is the plot of the story?

The story revolves around Nicole (Scarlett Johansson) and Charlie (Adam Driver), who were deeply in love with each other but as the time passed by, they drifted apart. The couple goes through a really tiring and demanding divorce which takes them coast to coast. The movie first shows the happy phase of the couple and then the issues which made them drift apart from each other. The struggle between a stage director and his actor wife has been shown in the movie.

There are two trailers of Marriage Story that were released. Both of the trailers portray the conflicts between the protagonists and their inner self. The trailers tell about the point of views, thoughts and feelings of the couple towards each other. The teasers clearly portray the happy lives of the couple earlier and the conflicts that they gradually faced, which led their relationship to divorce.

Who are all in the cast of the movie?