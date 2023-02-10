The Glory Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

If you loved part one of Glory, you likely got to ep eight and started to wonder where the vengeance went. After all, we had been waiting almost as long as Lunar Dong-eun for the girl who used to be bullied to get revenge on those who hurt her.

Then we ended up getting to the last episode, but there wasn’t much revenge yet. At this percentage, the revenge will be served cold and then warmed back up, which could cause stomach problems in the future. That’s what you get.

But don’t worry, there are two parts! Netflix has already said that the show will be back, and over the next eight episodes, the net will get tighter around Yeon-jin (Lim Ji-Yeon) and Helen’s group of mean friends.

Unfortunately, Moon Dong Eun declines out of school after her bullies beat her up badly. This background helps set the scene for the movie, in which Moon Gong Eun works at the same college where her bully’s child now serves as the homeroom teacher.

This gives Moon Dong Eun the chance to plan and storyline her revenge against the people who used to pick on her.

The Glory, a popular Korean revenge story on Netflix, will soon have new episodes. Below, we’ll talk about what we know about Glory part 2, such as when it will come out, a sneak peek, how many episodes it will have, and more.

In The Glory, a young woman who’d been cruelly picked on in high school has come up with a long list of ways to get back at her bullies. She goes through with her revenge plan now that she is an adult and a first-grade teacher.

The Glory Part 2 Release Date

The second part of A Glory, according to UBJ, will come out in March 2023. Not only that, but the show’s creators confirmed the reports at a press conference. Director Ahn says that.

“Part 1 will come out on Dec. 30, 2022, as well as Part 2 will come out around March, so show a lot of love and interest.” According to the most recent update on Netflix’s official Twitter account, the second section of The Glory will be available on March 10, 2023.

The Glory Part 2 Cast

Most likely, the same actors will be in both parts of the show. These things are:

Song Hye Kyo as Moon Dong Eun

Lee Do Hyun as Joo Yeo Jung

Im Ji Yeon

Park Sung Hoon

Yeom Hye Ran

Jung Sung II

Kim Hi Eo Ra

Cha Joo Young

Kim Gun Woo

Lee Hae Young

Son Sook

The Glory Part 2 Trailer

The Glory Part 2 Plot

It’s not too much of a stretch to think that Dong-plan suns will work out, though there will probably be some bumps along the way and, presumably, some thinking about the existential cost of vengeance.

Through a very complicated series of flashbacks, we’ve known from the beginning that Dong-eun wishes to make Helen’s bullies’ lives hell on Earth. This makes sense, since the bullying scenes themself were painful, and some might say they were painful for no reason.

Dong-plan Eun seems to be to turn the gang against each other. Death is too easy. The angel of vengeance wants them to go through what she went through.

First, there was Myeong-oh, whom Dong-eun used against his arrogant boss Jae-jun. He made Jae-jun steal DNA samples to prove that Jae-jun is the father of Yeon-daughter jin’s and not her hubby Do-young.

Myeong-oh was killed strangely, and it doesn’t look like Dong-eun did it, so we need to figure out who did it before the end credits roll.

Cabin staff Hye-Jeong came next. She agreed to meet Dong-needs suns in exchange for getting away from her anger. Do you think no one will bother her? We don’t. Dong-eun isn’t the type to forgive, even though Hye-Jeong was hurt by Yeon-jin in some of the same ways that Dong-run was.

Yeon-jin and Jae-jun, the two worst people, haven’t felt the full power of Dong-anger sun’s yet, but when they do, we think it will come in the form of their daughter, Ye-sol, who is a) surprisingly sweet and kind again for the daughter of two pure sadists and b) the perfect gun to use against them.

When we last left The Glory, Myeong-o had been killed after doing what Dong-eun told him to do. We still don’t know what transpired to him, but I think we’ll find out in the next few episodes.

When Do-Yeong gets to Dong-apartment, the sun’s ending also ends with a big surprise. Now that he knows Dong-eun is planning to get even, he has to decide which side he will be on.

His wife’s or hers? Dong-Eun, as well as Hyeon-Nam, are continuing to work together, but things get worse for Hyeon-nam when Dong-eun tells him that she wants to send her daughter to study abroad to get away from her abusive man.