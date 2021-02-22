Discover the winners of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2021!

The celebration of Anime Awards have officially come to an end, and now we have to see who won the awards in the different categories. Without further ado, here we leave you the winners from Best Opening and Best Couple, to Anime of the Year.
WINNERS SUMMARY
BEST CHARACTER DESIGN
WINNER
Mayuka Itou, original designs by Aidairo
Toilet-bound Hanako-kun
FINALISTS
Naoyuki Asano, diseños originales de Sumito Owara – Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!
Yoshiyuki Sadamoto, Hirotaka Katou – Great Pretender
Genice Chan, Yuusuke Yoshigaki – BNA: Brand New Animal
Masashi Kudoh, Miho Tanino, SIU Original Designs – Tower of God
Rumiko Takahashi, Yoshihito Hishinuma – Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon
BEST ANIMATION
WINNER
Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!
FINALISTS
Princess Connect! Re: Dive
Great Pretender
The God of High School
Appare-Ranman!
BEASTARS
BEST COMBAT SCENE
WINNER
Deku contra Overhaul
My Hero Academia – Fourth Season
FINALISTS
Gojo Satoru contra Ryomen Sukuna – JUJUTSU KAISEN
Jin Mori contra Jegai Taek – The God of High School
Bercouli contra Emperor Vector – Sword Art Online Alicization: War of the Underworld Part 2
Jin Mori contra Han Daewi – The God of High School
Brawler contra Master – Akudama Drive
BEST COUPLE
WINNER
Nasa Yuzaki and Tsukasa Yuzaki
TONIKAWA: Over the Moon For You
FINALISTS
Kaguya Shinomiya y MIyuki Shirogane – KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR? (Season 2)
Legoshi and Haru – BEASTARS
Kotoko Iwanaga y Kuro Sakuragawa – In / Spectre
Catarina Claes y Maria Campbell – My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!
Chizuru Mizuhara y Kazuya Kinoshita – Rent-A-Girlfriend
BEST VOICE PERFORMANCE (JAPANESE)
WINNER
Yusuke Kobayashi como Natsuki Subaru
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2
FINALISTS
Riho Sugiyama como Minare Koda – Wave, Listen to Me!
Megumi Ogata como Hanako – Toilet-bound Hanako-kun
Yuichi Nakamura como Gojo Satoru – JUJUTSU KAISEN
Mutsumi Tamura como Sayaka Kanamori – Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!
Yuusuke Oonuki como Daisuke Kanbe – The Millionaire Detective – Balance: UNLIMITED
BEST VOICE PERFORMANCE (ENGLISH)
WINNER
Zeno Robinson como Hawks
My Hero Academia – Fourth Season
FINALISTS
Crispin Freeman como Ziusudra – Fate/Grand Order – Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia
Aaron Phillips como Laurent Thierry – Great Pretender
Johnny Yong Bosch como Bam – Tower of God
Jonah Scott como Legoshi – BEASTARS
Anairis Quiñones como Echidna – Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Segunda Temporada
BEST FEMALE CHARACTER
WINNER
Kaguya Shinomiya
KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR? (Segunda Temporada)
FINALISTS
Sayaka Kanamori – Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!
Chizuru Mizuhara – Rent-A-Girlfriend
Noi – Dorohedoro
Catarina Claes – My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!
Abigail Jones – Great Pretender
BEST MALE CHARACTER
WINNER
Shoyo Hinata
HAIKYU !! TO THE TOP
FINALISTS
Caiman – Dorohedoro
Gojo Satoru – JUJUTSU KAISEN
Khun Aguero Agnes – Tower of God
Legoshi – BEASTARS
Anos Voldigoad – The Misfit of Demon King Academy
BEST DIRECTOR
WINNER
Masaaki Yuasa
Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!
FINALISTS
Yuzuru Tachikawa – DECA-DENCE
Sunghoo Park – JUJUTSU KAISEN
Hiro Kaburagi – Great Pretender
Mamoru Hatakeyama – Kaguya-sama: Love is War? (Season 2)
Takashi Sano – Tower of God
BEST SOUNDTRACK
WINNER
Kevin Penkin
Tower of God
FINALISTS
Great Pretender
BEASTARS
Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!
The God of High School
Japan Sinks: 2020
MEJOR OPENING
WINNER
“Wild Side” de ALI
BEASTARS
FINALISTS
«Easy Breezy» de chelmico – Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!
“KAIKAIKITAN” de EVE – JUJUTSU KAISEN
“GP” de Yutaka Yamada – Great Pretender
“Daddy Daddy Do!” de Masayuki Suzuki – KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR? (Season 2)
“Phoenix” de Burnout Syndromes – HAIKYU!! TO THE TOP
BEST ENDING
WINNER
“LOST IN PARADISE” de ALI feat. AKLO
JUJUTSU KAISEN
FINALISTS
“The Great Pretender” de Freddie Mercury – Great Pretender
“Night Running” de Shin Sakura ft AAAMYYY – BNA: Brand New Animal
“(K)NoW_NAME” de 「D.D.D.D」- Dorohedoro
“Welcome My Friend” de OKAMOTO’S – The Millionaire Detective – Balance: UNLIMITED
«Last Dance» de Mamoru Miyano – In / Specter
BEST FANTASY
WINNER
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Segunda Temporada
FINALISTS
Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai
DECA-DENCE
Ascendance of a Bookworm – Part Two
Dorohedoro
Tower of God
BEST COMEDY
WINNER
KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR? (Segunda temporada)
FINALISTS
Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!
My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle
Kakushigoto
The Misfit of Demon King Academy
BEST DRAMA
WINNER
Fruits Basket (Season 2)
FINALISTS
Great Pretender
Japan Sinks: 2020
SING “YESTERDAY” FOR ME
BEASTARS
Somali and the Forest Spirit
BEST LEADING PLAYER
WINNER
Catarina Claes
My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!
FINALISTS
Natsume – DECA-DENCE
Yuji Itadori – JUJUTSU KAISEN
Anos Voldigoad – The Misfit of Demon King Academy
Shoyo Hinata – HAIKYU !! TO THE TOP
BEST ANTAGONIST
WINNER
Ryomen Sukuna
JUJUTSU KAISEN
FINALISTS
En – Dorohedoro
Rachel – Tower of God
Akito Soma – Fruits Basket (Second Season)
Echidna – Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Segunda Temporada
Overhaul – My Hero Academia – Cuarta Temporada
ANIME OF THE YEAR
WINNER
JUJUTSU KAISEN
FINALISTS
Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!
Dorohedoro
Great Pretender
Appare-Ranman!
BEASTARS