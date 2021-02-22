Discover the winners of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2021!

The celebration of Anime Awards have officially come to an end, and now we have to see who won the awards in the different categories. Without further ado, here we leave you the winners from Best Opening and Best Couple, to Anime of the Year.

WINNERS SUMMARY

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN

WINNER

Mayuka Itou, original designs by Aidairo

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun

FINALISTS

Naoyuki Asano, diseños originales de Sumito Owara – Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

Yoshiyuki Sadamoto, Hirotaka Katou – Great Pretender

Genice Chan, Yuusuke Yoshigaki – BNA: Brand New Animal

Masashi Kudoh, Miho Tanino, SIU Original Designs – Tower of God

Rumiko Takahashi, Yoshihito Hishinuma – Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon

BEST ANIMATION

WINNER

Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

FINALISTS

Princess Connect! Re: Dive

Great Pretender

The God of High School

Appare-Ranman!

BEASTARS

BEST COMBAT SCENE

WINNER

Deku contra Overhaul

My Hero Academia – Fourth Season

FINALISTS

Gojo Satoru contra Ryomen Sukuna – JUJUTSU KAISEN

Jin Mori contra Jegai Taek – The God of High School

Bercouli contra Emperor Vector – Sword Art Online Alicization: War of the Underworld Part 2

Jin Mori contra Han Daewi – The God of High School

Brawler contra Master – Akudama Drive

BEST COUPLE

WINNER

Nasa Yuzaki and Tsukasa Yuzaki

TONIKAWA: Over the Moon For You

FINALISTS

Kaguya Shinomiya y MIyuki Shirogane – KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR? (Season 2)

Legoshi and Haru – BEASTARS

Kotoko Iwanaga y Kuro Sakuragawa – In / Spectre

Catarina Claes y Maria Campbell – My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!

Chizuru Mizuhara y Kazuya Kinoshita – Rent-A-Girlfriend

BEST VOICE PERFORMANCE (JAPANESE)

WINNER

Yusuke Kobayashi como Natsuki Subaru

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2

FINALISTS

Riho Sugiyama como Minare Koda – Wave, Listen to Me!

Megumi Ogata como Hanako – Toilet-bound Hanako-kun

Yuichi Nakamura como Gojo Satoru – JUJUTSU KAISEN

Mutsumi Tamura como Sayaka Kanamori – Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

Yuusuke Oonuki como Daisuke Kanbe – The Millionaire Detective – Balance: UNLIMITED

BEST VOICE PERFORMANCE (ENGLISH)

WINNER

Zeno Robinson como Hawks

My Hero Academia – Fourth Season

FINALISTS

Crispin Freeman como Ziusudra – Fate/Grand Order – Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia

Aaron Phillips como Laurent Thierry – Great Pretender

Johnny Yong Bosch como Bam – Tower of God

Jonah Scott como Legoshi – BEASTARS

Anairis Quiñones como Echidna – Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Segunda Temporada

BEST FEMALE CHARACTER

WINNER

Kaguya Shinomiya

KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR? (Segunda Temporada)

FINALISTS

Sayaka Kanamori – Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

Chizuru Mizuhara – Rent-A-Girlfriend

Noi – Dorohedoro

Catarina Claes – My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!

Abigail Jones – Great Pretender

BEST MALE CHARACTER

WINNER

Shoyo Hinata

HAIKYU !! TO THE TOP

FINALISTS

Caiman – Dorohedoro

Gojo Satoru – JUJUTSU KAISEN

Khun Aguero Agnes – Tower of God

Legoshi – BEASTARS

Anos Voldigoad – The Misfit of Demon King Academy

BEST DIRECTOR

WINNER

Masaaki Yuasa

Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

FINALISTS

Yuzuru Tachikawa – DECA-DENCE

Sunghoo Park – JUJUTSU KAISEN

Hiro Kaburagi – Great Pretender

Mamoru Hatakeyama – Kaguya-sama: Love is War? (Season 2)

Takashi Sano – Tower of God

BEST SOUNDTRACK

WINNER

Kevin Penkin

Tower of God

FINALISTS

Great Pretender

BEASTARS

Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

The God of High School

Japan Sinks: 2020

MEJOR OPENING

WINNER

“Wild Side” de ALI

BEASTARS

FINALISTS

«Easy Breezy» de chelmico – Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

“KAIKAIKITAN” de EVE – JUJUTSU KAISEN

“GP” de Yutaka Yamada – Great Pretender

“Daddy Daddy Do!” de Masayuki Suzuki – KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR? (Season 2)

“Phoenix” de Burnout Syndromes – HAIKYU!! TO THE TOP

BEST ENDING

WINNER

“LOST IN PARADISE” de ALI feat. AKLO

JUJUTSU KAISEN

FINALISTS

“The Great Pretender” de Freddie Mercury – Great Pretender

“Night Running” de Shin Sakura ft AAAMYYY – BNA: Brand New Animal

“(K)NoW_NAME” de 「D.D.D.D」- Dorohedoro

“Welcome My Friend” de OKAMOTO’S – The Millionaire Detective – Balance: UNLIMITED

«Last Dance» de Mamoru Miyano – In / Specter

BEST FANTASY

WINNER

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Segunda Temporada

FINALISTS

Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai

DECA-DENCE

Ascendance of a Bookworm – Part Two

Dorohedoro

Tower of God

BEST COMEDY

WINNER

KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR? (Segunda temporada)

FINALISTS

Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!

Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle

Kakushigoto

The Misfit of Demon King Academy

BEST DRAMA

WINNER

Fruits Basket (Season 2)

FINALISTS

Great Pretender

Japan Sinks: 2020

SING “YESTERDAY” FOR ME

BEASTARS

Somali and the Forest Spirit

BEST LEADING PLAYER

WINNER

Catarina Claes

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!

FINALISTS

Natsume – DECA-DENCE

Yuji Itadori – JUJUTSU KAISEN

Anos Voldigoad – The Misfit of Demon King Academy

Shoyo Hinata – HAIKYU !! TO THE TOP

BEST ANTAGONIST

WINNER

Ryomen Sukuna

JUJUTSU KAISEN

FINALISTS

En – Dorohedoro

Rachel – Tower of God

Akito Soma – Fruits Basket (Second Season)

Echidna – Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Segunda Temporada

Overhaul – My Hero Academia – Cuarta Temporada

ANIME OF THE YEAR

WINNER

JUJUTSU KAISEN

FINALISTS

Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

Dorohedoro

Great Pretender

Appare-Ranman!

BEASTARS