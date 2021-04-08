¿ Netflix lanzará la temporada 5 de Nanatsu no Taizai en 2021?

Fans have been waiting for season 5 of Nanatsu no Taizai for a long time. It was previously said that the original release of the anime would be released in October 2020 in Japan, but was delayed by the pandemic of Coronavirus COVID-19.

After its release in Japan, it is likely that the anime series will reach Netflix later in 2021. The Seven Deadly Sins it first aired on MBS, TBS, and other JNN stations on October 5, 2014.

Apart from season 1, each season of Nanatsu no Taizai has its own unique title. Season 5 has the title Dragon’s Judgment (Fundo no Shinpan). According to a previous statement, the new season of The Seven Deadly Sins was expected to air in Japan starting in January 2021. But that did not happen.

So the Netflix release date is expected to be delayed for several months. Previously, Netflix released a teaser with a plot for Season 5 of The Seven Deadly Sins and The Truth News He shares it with you below:

“When a kingdom is taken over by tyrants, the deposed Princess Elizabeth Liones begins a quest to find a disbanded group of ‘evil’ knights to help her regain her kingdom …”, it reads Netflix.

The plot of the fifth season centers on the final war between the Sins and the Demon King. Everyone wants to save Meliodas and Elizabeth from their curses, but the fighting will get more intense than ever. Can they have a happy ending?

Nanatsu no Taizai is getting a movie after season 5

Estreno Nanatsu no Taizai temporada 5 en Netflix

Seven Deadly Sins season 5 does not have an official release date, but it is likely to come out in summer 2021. However, fans can already see the first four seasons of Nanatsu no Taizai alongside the first film in the franchise.

Get the latest details from the anime world. Follow us on Instagram and stay informed. Kill ne!